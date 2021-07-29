Drake and LeBron are making a movie about the experiences of Black hockey players

Black hockey players could always use more representation, and now they're going to get in the form of a documentary movie that Drake is involved in.

Black Ice charts the contributions to the game from these often marginalized players, from The Colored Hockey League of the Maritimes up to the NHL in current times.

Uninterrupted Canada has partnered with Drake as executive producer, and announced the production of the full-length doc in partnership with DreamCrew Entertainment, the SpringHill Company and Bell Media.

Uninterrupted chief content officer Vinay Virmani who will act as producer on Black Ice has also worked on sports films Breakaway and The Grizzlies. Hubert Davis will direct, known for his documentary Hardwood.

"I was not only surprised but inspired to learn about the stories of the often overlooked and unheralded Black pioneers of hockey," says Davis.

Adele "Future" Nur will act as executive producer alongside Drake. DreamCrew Entertainment is their co-venture producing film and television, and they've also been involved in Top Boy on Netflix.

SpringHill was founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, who will also act as executive producers.

You'll be able to see Black Ice in Canada on TSN, Crave and CTV platforms. Don't confuse it with another shorter film by the same name documenting the experience of Black ice climbers.

"By shining the spotlight on the often-overlooked experiences of Black hockey players, the film will continue to expand conversations around diversity in the sport," says Nathalie Cook, VP of TSN.

Uninterrupted is also currently in the pre-production phase of a Fred VanVleet documentary called Parlay.