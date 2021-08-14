Toronto pub being replaced by chicken chain and locals are not impressed

The Leslieville pub Stratengers, famous for its spacious patio closed after 32 years and will soon be replaced by a Nashville hot chicken spot.

Stratengers closed their doors on Jan 31. 2021 as the owners made the tough decision to retire, "relax and enjoy other aspects of life."

The chain restaurant, Dave's Hot Chicken will soon take over the space at 1130 Queen St. East.

A picture of the new chain's "coming soon" banner was posted in a Facebook group and the post received a flood of comments from Leslieville locals.

Some applauded that "at least it isn't Chic-fil-A" and others mourned the loss, "Sad. What a waste of a beautiful patio." and "OMG. The Strat was my home around the corner from my home for 13 years. I would have breakfast there, play pool late at night and repeat. RIP Strat."

One person lamented the long lines and garbage strewn about after the first Toronto location opened this past winter.

"Neighbours there hate it as the lineups are intrusive and the branded litter was all over the place one week after opening," they wrote.

The American brand announced last year that it had plans to expand and branch out of the States with 30 new Canadian locations, starting in British Columbia and Ontario.

Dave's Hot Chicken has partnered with Toronto Raptors founder John Bitove for the expansion.

This is not the first time a Dave's Hot Chicken is replacing a popular Toronto diner. Last year, the first location opened where Parkdale Pete's was, a joint open for 12 years that was known for its hearty breakfast plates.

The California-based brand is known for its spicy and crispy chicken, so fiery that the breading is beaming with an orangey-red hue thanks to spices and hot sauces.

When the chain opened the second Toronto franchise located in the Yonge and Davisville area, they offered all TTC workers a complimentary meal on opening day to honour the notable subway theme in midtown.

Peter Fuller commented on the Facebook post with potential idea; "Hopefully they will be licensed and utilize the patio."