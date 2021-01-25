Eat & Drink
stratengers toronto

Toronto neighbourhood pub famous for its patio closing after 32 years

A Toronto pub that's known for its patio is closing its doors for good.

Stratengers has quenched the thirst of drinkers for 32 years, but is now shutting down their Leslieville location. The bar was known for serving brunch and comfort food as well as cocktails.

"I am going to be 66 years old in March and my brother Anil is 63. We had to make a hard decision to retire," Dharam Vijh of Stratengers told blogTO.    

"Financially we are doing well. Business was very good this summer. We have a catering business which does very well and is still going very strong.

"We have grandkids who we want to spend time with, golfing, fishing, travelling and other activities which we did not do for 32 years. We had been planning retirement for the last few years. We will miss the nice people of Leslieville. A great neighbourhood."

The last day for the bar will be Jan. 31. At least 30 bars closed in Toronto last year, and unfortunately this will be one of the first to close in 2021.

"Anil and I have MBA's and we might go into consulting," says Vijh. "Our daughters own and run another location of Stratengers in Bolton. We will be part of that on a part-time basis. However the big reason to leave Stratengers in Leslieville is to relax and enjoy other aspects of life.

"We thank everybody who supported us for all this time. It is a happy occasion for us but we will miss you all."

