10 extravagant meals you can get for delivery or pickup for Christmas dinner in Toronto

Delivery and takeout for Christmas dinner in Toronto this year should come in handy and for 2020 you can get some pretty elaborate meals. Gather your household close and make the best of the season with these scrumptious offerings.

Here are some elaborate meals for pickup or delivery for Christmas dinner 2020 in Toronto.

A limited quantity of Zen Christmas Special Sets are available from this restaurant on Woodbine in Markham. Expect ingredients like imported fresh sea urchin, toro, blue fin tuna and scallop from Japan for a glitzy $398 price tag. You have until Dec. 12 to order for pickup on Dec. 25.

Christmas dinner from this caterer includes items like French onion soup, turkey, Beef Wellington, lobster, root veggies, green beans and desserts. There are also options for add-ons like cocktails, a raw bar, canape kits, hot chocolate kits and Christmas cookies.

Holiday feasts for four, six or ten from this caterer include turkey, braised short rib, stuffing, sweet potato mash, roasted root veggies and your choice of salad and dessert.

Order Christmas dinner through Tock or by emailing this Yorkville restaurant, and they'll set you up with house baguette, salade folle of foie gras, mushroom soup, turkey breast and leg and a chestnut chocolate yule log for contactless pickup, all for $65 per person.

This Financial District restaurant is doing a Christmas Turducken feast for $55 per person, with accompaniments like gravy, "Cran Marnier" sauce, truffled scalloped potatoes, brioche stuffing and glazed organic carrots. Just be aware part of the meal requires reheating, and it's only available in limited quantities.

Pick up a Christmas Dinner Pack from this fancy restaurant near Yonge and Bloor on Dec. 23 or 24, but note they're available in limited quantities. Menu options include turkey breast, roast duck, Beef Wellington and halibut en croute. Sides, desserts and a drinks package are all available as well.

A holiday menu that includes cabbage and butternut squash coleslaw, wood fire slow cooked heritage pork shoulder, sourdough brioche and turnip mash is available for pickup or delivery from this College St. restaurant.

A heat and eat dinner and a holiday hamper are both on offer for pickup from this restaurant at Lansdowne and Wallace. The dinner includes smoked salmon rillette, whole roast duck and pear trifle, and the hamper has goodies like country ham, pate, pickles, minced pies, cookies, crackers and wine.

Packages that feed two or five are on offer from this Leslieville restaurant and caterer, and include turkey, gravy, potatoes, brussel sprouts, cranberry sauce, salad, pie, rolls and stuffing for $200. There are also other add-ons for hungry groups, and you can pick up on Dec. 24 or 25.

Choose from different holiday feasts for pickup from this swanky Yorkville restaurant where options include items like oysters, lobster, charcuterie, clams casino, beef bourguignon, duck confit and dark chocolate cheesecake.