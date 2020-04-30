50 restaurants that do their own delivery in Toronto so you don't need to use apps

Restaurants that do their own delivery in Toronto let you support local businesses directly, rather than letting a pretty big portion of your dollar go toward hefty commission fees handed down by delivery apps like Uber Eats.

You might have to pre-order in advance online or over the phone, and pay a little extra for the delivery fee (not all the time), but supporting your favourite establishment directly is worth it.

Here are restaurants in Toronto doing their own delivery.

Just text your order to the number in this pizzeria’s IG bio and they’ll arrange a way to get your pizza to you using their own delivery staff.

This Keele Street Vietnamese spot is doing local deliveries when you place an order by phone.

Bakery owner Alen will deliver your fresh Bosnian sandwiches on his bike for free, if you live between Woodbine and Warden Avenue, from the train tracks down to the lake. Just call.

This popular Filipino BBQ spot will take your minimum $50 orders through text, and even delivers to areas outside of usual zones like Brampton or Durham, depending on the day.

Order a hearty meal online from this Ossington restaurant and get it delivered straight to you.

Get Indian food delivered to you for either $3 or $7 extra, depending on where you live in the boundaries between Kipling and Spadina, south of Lawrence to the Gardiner. Order online.

Put in your order over the phone to get in on scheduled deliveries of Filipino feasts to specific parts of the city, which you can keep up with on their IG.

Get homestyle Lebanese food delivered to you between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. by ordering online.

This Chinese restaurant by St. Patrick station is now offering 20% off all online orders. Head to their site for a very clear breakdown of delivery areas and times.

Ossington’s most popular Greek spot is taking online delivery orders, though you’ll have to order at least a day in advance.

You can order delivery from this Roncy pizzeria online between Wednesdays to Sundays, 4 p.m. to 7:45 p.m.

Plant-based eats are available for in-house delivery, just call ahead and order.

Pub food can be brought straight to you when you place your order online, with a minimum spend of $18.

The snack bar just off Dundas West offers pre-orders via email, which they’ll be delivering personally if you e-transfer, with a minimum order of $45.

Get your deep dish pizza fix by heading to their website and getting some delivered from their Lakeshore location.

All five Toronto locations of this popular Thai chain are offering delivery through their website, just pick the location that's closest to you.

This Pape Village pizza spot delivers orders made online anywhere south of Eglinton to Lakeshore, between Mount Pleasant and Victoria Park.

Call to all three locations of Dino’s and get those pies and Turkish pides delivered to your door within 7 kilometres for a $5.50 fee, and an extra $3 anywhere beyond that.

Prepared meals from this Scarborough’s spot can be pre-ordered from 3 p.m. to midnight through e-mail.

All four locations of Tabule are offering delivery orders through their site, just pick the one that’s closest to you.

Kensington’s bake and shark destination is doing weekly meal plan deliveries, which includes two meals a day for up to six days. Pay and order through their Google Doc form.

Call this St. Clair restaurant for deliveries of halal kebab platters and delicious jewelled rice.

This snack bar is now offering meal delivery through its new site Sixteen Ounce, with options to subscribe or just do a one-time deal.

You can e-mail your order to Gushi’s newly launched Gushi Tech for a scheduled delivery of nanban and ramenu noodles.

The Danforth mainstay is now doing its own deliveries, spanning a large part of Toronto’s east side from Rosedale down the Beaches, just order online.

Call into this Esplanade Italian restaurant for delivery orders until 11 p.m. daily.

This popular Indian restaurant is taking online orders and payments for $30 minimum orders, offering free deliveries if you’re in the right zone.

Etobicoke’s favourite bakery is offering $50 minimum delivery pre-orders to certain areas in Toronto and Mississauga. No same-day orders, and beware that weekly slots fill up fast.

Call the Gerrard East cafe for contactless deliveries of buttermilk pancakes and breakfast sandwiches.

The East York pizzeria is taking delivery pre-orders if you live between Lawrence and Bloor, between Yonge and Warden.

Delivery is free, and will be dropped off between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. every night of the week. Just place your order over the phone at least one day in advance.

This Danforth staple will take your orders over the phone, as long as you live within their delivery range.

You can order Mediterranean dishes for delivery online from Sofram’s Thornhill or Richmond Hill locations.

You can call this Cabbagetown staple or text your order to their designated number to get pub eats delivered to your door.

Call to get your Indian food fix. This Etobicoke restaurant is offering 15% off on apps, too.

Greektown’s Mediterranean restaurant will deliver for free if you live between Broadview and Greenwood, from O’Connor down to Queen Street. Just call or e-mail.

It’s minimum $30 for delivery through this Spadina Road restaurant’s handy website.

You can order Monday through Saturday from this St. Clair restaurant, just call.

Residents near the Rosedale area can place an order over the phone for free deliveries, scheduled or regular.

This longtime Venezuelan spot near Bathurst and Dupont is taking delivery orders over the phone.

Use this Humber Bay restaurant’s designated web page to get your Italian food delivered to you.

Leslieville’s chic crudo spot does weekly baskets appetizers and pre-made pasta sauce that you can order before Monday to have delivered on Wednesday; minimum $100.

Weekly dinner feasts are available for delivery through this Leslieville restaurant’s easy-to-use online shopping cart.

Salumi, pizza, and pastas can all be ordered online from Buca’s St. Clair location to be delivered to your door.

This restaurant is doing pre-order deliveries of their homey eats to anyone within an 8-kilometre radius of their St. Lawrence Market store, just order online.

Order online and get free delivery if you live within the restaurant’s boundaries: Bloor to Davenport Road, and stretching from Spadina to Dovercourt.

The menu changes daily but you’ll have to place your online order before 6 p.m. the day prior. This Persian cafe delivers within a 1-kilometre radius for free, and extra within 8 kilometres.

As always, delivery is free for residents of the Parkdale area for orders above $15. For anyone outside those boundaries its $2 to $4 more; just call.

The junction’s gluten-free pizzeria offers free delivery when you order over the phone.

Yonge and Eg’s Brazilian-meets-Asian restaurant will deliver your meal if ordered online. They have three delivery zones, ranging from no charges up to $8 fees.