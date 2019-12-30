The top 21 new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood

New bars in Toronto range from breweries to barcades to wine bars to pubs. Sophisticated or downright nitty gritty, these new places to wet your whistle excite with inventive drinks and dazzle with fun environments. Oh, and don't forget all the new snacks there are to try.

Here are my picks for the top new bars in Toronto by neighbourhood.

The Beaches Brewing Company opened their own brewpub this year, with tanks and a replica of a lifeguard station right in the dining room. Expect flatbreads and fresh seasonal brews.

The Delaware opened up across from the Delaware entrance Ossington station with a menu of cocktails and globally inspired sharing plates.

Flower shop meets wine bar at Miss Pippa's, where you can sip on a port and tonic in what feels like a stylish living room, and then pick up a plant or some incense when you're done.

Super Bargain brought Tiki vibes and colourful cocktails to this neighbourhood this year.

Tilt now has a sibling in the form of Zed 80, another bar stocked with retro arcade games.

Cozy up with some popcorn, Twinkies and craft beer and watch a movie or play Pac Man at newly opened Mom's Basement.

Speakeasy vibes are what you'll find at Project Gigglewater, where crafty cocktails are served alongside small plates.

Beer brand Mascot relocated their popular brewpub this year, reopening with a beer garden even more spectacular than their last.

Low waste cocktails are served in fab confines at high-ceilinged Supernova Ballroom.

Hush Hush is this neighbourhood's new secret bar, hidden behind a freezer door in a convenience-store-like entryway.

Toronto's new location of Vancouver concept Score is now where to get Caesars garnished with burgers, brownies, grilled cheese and hot dogs.

The Parlour is now this neighbourhood's destination for high end pizza and punch bowl cocktails.

Meatless eats and cocktails can now be found at Hotel Delilah, which also operates as an Airbnb.

Wine bar and audiophile haven The Little Jerry has landed in this area with a menu of small plates and regular DJs.

The Shop reopened this year under the still-shuttered Parts & Labour, serving up mini bottles of champagne and beats.

Simon Says is the one of the most secretive new clubs to arrive in this neighbourhood.

The John 3 is, somewhat obviously, the third location for this brand of pubs with a huge craft beer selection plus vegan and meaty eats alike.

Steam Whistle Biergarten opened this year at the roundhouse brewery, serving Oktoberfest-level eats accompanied by giant steins of beer.

Bar Poet is without a doubt one of the liveliest new bars on this strip, packed even on weeknights with pizza lovers, Skee-Ball players and wine drinkers.

Fast food and nostalgia inspires the bar food at Function Bar, where a nice range of craft beers are on tap.

Bar Volo has finally reopened on a little side street in this area, complete with alphabetical taps and a menu of Italian snacks.