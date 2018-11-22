Parts & Labour is closing after 10 years in Toronto

Eat & Drink
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
After a decade of serving decadent brunches upstairs and ceiling slapper ragers downstairs, Parts & Labour has announced it will be closing its doors forever on January 1, 2019. 

The restaurant posted their closure announcement on Instagram last night, thanking their "loyal clientele" and staff for their support over the last ten years. 

To Our Valued Guests, Parts & Labour will be closing its doors on January 1st, 2019. It has been an honour to serve the community of Parkdale, Toronto, and those that have joined us from afar for what has been a 10 year journey. We wish to thank our loyal clientele for their continued patronage and support over the years. It has been an incredible experience and none of this would have been possible without you. We would also like to thank our entire staff, both past and present, as well as those that contributed in many different ways. P&L invites you for a warm return, to enjoy some final memories as we wind down the ending of our era. Service will continue as usual until our final farewell on New Years Eve 2018. Please come and join us in celebrating. Best, P&L

It's unclear as to why the longtime restaurant is closing considering it's still one of the most popular destinations in the area.

Responses across social media have been largely sad faces and heart emojis, and what feels like all of Toronto reminiscing on messy nights and legendary parties at P&L—from the live music acts that graced its tiny stage to, according to the comments, the babies conceived afterward. 

The iconic burgers will be missed too, as will the brunch, the risottos, and the rest of the menu.

It's yet another blow to the live music scene, and Toronto will be hard-pressed to find another restaurant where guests will dine off shaking tables upstairs while parties bump in the basement all night long.

The restaurant will be be continuing regular service until it closes officially on New Years Eve. 

Lead photo by

Jesse Milns

