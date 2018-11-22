Parts & Labour is closing after 10 years in Toronto

After a decade of serving decadent brunches upstairs and ceiling slapper ragers downstairs, Parts & Labour has announced it will be closing its doors forever on January 1, 2019.

The restaurant posted their closure announcement on Instagram last night, thanking their "loyal clientele" and staff for their support over the last ten years.

"It has been an honour to serve the community of Parkdale, Toronto, and those that have joined us from afar for what has been a 10 year journey."

It's unclear as to why the longtime restaurant is closing considering it's still one of the most popular destinations in the area.

Parts & Labour is shutting down and I’m honestly upset????? — STEFANY 🍥 (@stefcoeur) November 22, 2018

Responses across social media have been largely sad faces and heart emojis, and what feels like all of Toronto reminiscing on messy nights and legendary parties at P&L—from the live music acts that graced its tiny stage to, according to the comments, the babies conceived afterward.

Noooooooooo.



To top it off...they had one of the best burgers in the city — IG: royceBIRTH (@roycebirth) November 22, 2018

The iconic burgers will be missed too, as will the brunch, the risottos, and the rest of the menu.

It's yet another blow to the live music scene, and Toronto will be hard-pressed to find another restaurant where guests will dine off shaking tables upstairs while parties bump in the basement all night long.

The restaurant will be be continuing regular service until it closes officially on New Years Eve.