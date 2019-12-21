The 15 biggest restaurant flops in Toronto from 2019

The biggest restaurant flops in Toronto this year show that while great new restaurants may be popping up in town all the time, there's always a bunch that don't make it. Some of these spots even generated a fair bit of excitement when they first opened, but unfortunately it wasn't meant to last.

Here are some of the biggest restaurant flops in Toronto from 2019.

When this famous matcha brand tried to pivot to pastry at Yonge and Wellesley, it seems it wasn't met with such a warm reception.

Who would have thought a Vietnamese food, raw bar and live music concept wouldn't make it? This Cabbagetown restaurant didn't last the year.

Turning this tiny corner spot in Harbord Village from a French restaurant into a Russian one apparently didn't help the place to survive.

Despite the general popularity of arcade bars in town, this one near Broadview station didn't make it through the year.

The people behind this Queen West spot as well as other vegan restaurant Avelo shut down this location this year to make way for a new Italian project of theirs.

Turns out Mount Pleasant wasn't the place to open a new live music venue, despite tempting customers in with brunch.

Maybe upscale smokehouse cuisine wasn't the right mix at this King West area, multi-level restaurant that's already turned into a new snack bar.

Perhaps the somewhat racy nature of this place's name in its original language is to blame for the demise of this Queen West restaurant that fried whole chickens.

Crosstown construction claimed many victims this year, but this rock-and-roll-themed restaurant barely got a fighting chance.

Converting this restaurant at Bloor and Lansdowne that was once Filipino place Dolly's into a Mexican concept didn't end up paying off.

It seems this Korean pub project steps from Bathurst station wasn't able to last in the bar-heavy Annex.

Questionable cocktail names and a pretty full-on bro vibe may have been a bit alienating to some customers, seeing as this Danforth bar closed down quickly.

This Leslieville diner closed its current incarnation and is being turned into a burger joint.

Soup buns are super, but something just didn't click for this Scarborough restaurant on McNicholl.

This combination butcher shop and restaurant in Riverside was quite novel, but will be heading in a new direction in the next decade.