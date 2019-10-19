Toronto's rock and roll restaurant closes after less than a year

Toronto's rock and roll fans will have to say goodbye to tater tot mac n' cheese.

After less than a year in business, following promises to reopen after a rock-star-esque hiatus, Rag Doll Eatery has officially closed for good. The place served breakfast and hosted trivia nights and live music.

The restaurant signed off with an Instagram post, the caption reading "unfortunately due to circumstances out of our control, Rag Doll will not be reopening," accompanied by a Steven Tyler quote: "If you don't have a dream, there is no way to make one come true."

A post from September 18 reads, "due to ongoing issues with the construction next door we have to remain closed." A September 17 post warns of the same issue.

The Yonge and Eglinton area has been plagued by a ton of frustrating construction recently, so it's no surprise to see it continuing to cause problems.