City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown construction

Yonge and Eglinton is a total pedestrian nightmare right now

City
Lisa Power
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

There's no doubt that when construction of the Eglinton Crosstown LRT wraps up, it will bring forth huge change for Toronto transit. But for now, it's turned one of the city's busiest intersections into a pedestrian nightmare.

As Crosslinx, the company contracted by Metrolinx, continues its tunneling beneath Eglinton Avenue, the construction on the surface of Yonge Street reaches another level of congestion on every corner.

Yonge Eglinton constructionPedestrians must navigate the crowded corridor through a series of pathways sectioned off with pylons, concrete barriers and construction fencing.

Yonge Eglinton constructionThe construction has reduced Eglinton to two lanes, making for a battleground between pedestrians, cars and transport vehicles.

Yonge Eglinton constructionA construction zone on the north west corner with equipment takes up a large portion of the intersection, and has resulted in the closure of the crosswalk between the north and south side of Yonge Street.

Pedestrians are only able to cross on the east side.

Yonge Eglinton constructionIt's not only the Crosstown that's created congestion around the high-density intersection, however, as construction of the E Condos on the north east corner continues as well.Yonge Eglinton constructionThe north crosswalk has been displaced to a few metres away from the intersection.

"It's a pedestrian hell there, that's for sure," said Councillor Mike Colle of Ward 8 Eglinton-Lawrence, whose ward is one of three that borders the intersection.

Colle outlined that the city is actively working to place crossing guards and traffic wardens around the intersection to help pedestrians and vehicles navigate the labyrinth.

Metrolinx spokesperson Nitish Bissonauth said that the company monitors traffic and pedestrian patterns, then makes any adjustments where necessary.

"That can include changing signage to help drivers (and pedestrians) navigate safely along Eglinton Avenue and on local side streets," he said.

Construction in the area was initially expected to wrap up this summer, but has since been extended to September 2021.

Lead photo by

Lisa Power

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yonge and Eglinton is a total pedestrian nightmare right now

Toronto taxi drivers continue to illegally refuse short rides

People just protested at the ROM over funding from a pharma company

Here's when High Park cherry blossoms will reach peak bloom this year

Ontario government plans to end OHIP coverage for travel outside Canada

Three TTC subway stations are shutting down all weekend long

People keep getting mad at TTC bus drivers for getting coffee

This is why Toronto doesn't have enough protected bike lanes