away queen toronto

Vegan pizza joint shuts down in Toronto after less than a year

One of Toronto's sources for vegan pizza has shuttered in the wake of the team behind it opening up a brand new restaurant.

Around the same time that Avelo was just opening up, Away Kitchen on Queen was apparently on its way out.

After less than a year in business, it's now closed, along with the team's other Bloor West Village restaurant AwaiAway Kitchen + Cafe in Little Italy is still open and serving more casual fare.

According to Roger Yang of Away, the team will "be opening an Italian (plant-based, of course) restaurant" called Vitalia in the same space on Queen West. "The pizzas from Away on Queen are a core part of that."

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

