The top 10 vegan pizza in Toronto

Vegan pizza is not nearly as scarce in Toronto as it once was, and the quality and selection just keeps getting better and better. Whether you want a raw, sprouted crust, Daiya cheese or a nutty alternative, these places can deliver.

Here are my picks on the top places to chow down on vegan pizza in Toronto.

Exclusively vegan pizzas are available across from Christie Pits Park. Choose from selections like the faux-meat lover's Pig Destroyer Destroyer, or try the Fat Mac that resembles a Big Mac from McDonalds.

The morally conscious vegan pizza joint has its first Toronto location here in Little Italy. All pies are made from scratch in house, and that includes a three-day dough and all vegan cheeses and sauces. Opt for the Stranger Wings that's topped with spicy buffalo cauliflower.

Everything at this Yorkville restaurant is 100 per cent plant-based. On the menu, you'll find three different pizzas including The Bianca with roasted rosemary potatoes, cashew mozzarella, kale, olives, capers and hot chilli oil.

Vegans will find eight different options at this popular pizza joint with multiple Toronto locations. Start by selecting a size and then choose from pies like the Vegan Cheeseburger with chopped up vegan burger patty, red onion, tomato and Daiya cheese.

This mini pizza chain with locations in Bloorcourt and Dundas West serves something called The Hungry Vegan. It's a meatless treat, made with tomato sauce, grilled red pepper, zucchini, eggplant, caramelized onions, and a dressed arugula salad.

This popular Toronto pizza purveyor with a few locations scattered around the city has vegan cheese on the menu. This means you can build your own pie on their crunchy thin crust with all your favourite veggie toppings. Even better, they don't charge extra for the substitution.

The menu at this Danforth East mainstay has a ton of delicious vegan and gluten-free bites. This most certainly includes pizza. It's made in-house and comes with spinach, portobello mushrooms, artichoke hearts and olive tapenade with truffle oil on top.

The plant-based restaurant serving luxe pizzas and dairy-free fondue now boasts two locations. The collection of pizzas made with wheat crusts are a must try, especially if you want to try an assortment of delicious, dairy-free, nut-based cheeses.

All the pizzas on the menu at this Cabbagetown pizzeria can swap in vegan cheese with no additional charge. They also offer gluten-free crusts.

The Lebron James-endorsed pizza chain is not only fast—180 seconds to be exact—but when you opt to build your own pie, you can select vegan cheese along with a whole slew of other toppings to accompany it.