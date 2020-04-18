Toronto fine dining restaurant launches vegan pizza joint for curbside pickup

One of Toronto's fanciest vegan fine dining restaurants has temporarily transformed into a curbside pizza pickup operation.

For now, Avelo is going by Pizzeria Du, serving vegan pizza for pickup out of their old Away Kitchen space at 536 Queen West. Available Wednesday through Sunday from noon to five, customers can place orders via email and will be instructed by staff on how to pay.

Pizzas come in 10-inch or 12-inch sizes, and crust can be made gluten-free for a $3 upcharge.

Options include the classic Margherita, their famous BBQ Jackfruit, a Romana with cauliflower cream sauce, soy cheese, figs, olives and capers, and more.

The restaurant is also serving garlic knots, dips, beer and wine. You can also still order their pizza through Uber Eats.

Pizzeria Du is named for chef Dualco De Labio, who passed away suddenly before the team was about to launch a new vegan Italian restaurant called Vitalia. They chose to honour him by launching this concept instead.

You can also add a contribution to your order, which the restaurant will match dollar for dollar so they can regularly donate pizza to Toronto Western Hospital and Western Neighbourhood House.