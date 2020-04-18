Toronto fine dining restaurant launches vegan pizza joint for curbside pickup
One of Toronto's fanciest vegan fine dining restaurants has temporarily transformed into a curbside pizza pickup operation.
For now, Avelo is going by Pizzeria Du, serving vegan pizza for pickup out of their old Away Kitchen space at 536 Queen West. Available Wednesday through Sunday from noon to five, customers can place orders via email and will be instructed by staff on how to pay.
How to order for pickup: 1. Send an email to 𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬@𝐩𝐢𝐳𝐳𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐚𝐝𝐮.𝐜𝐚 and list the items you would like. Please indicate your preferred date and time(s) that you would like to pick them up. 2. We will respond with a confirmation and online payment instructions. 3. At the scheduled time, we will be ready to bring your items to the front door at 536 Queen St W (the sign says “Away Kitchen + Cafe”). Please have your confirmation email or text ready. For alcohol purchases, please have ID ready. 𝐏𝐢𝐜𝐤𝐮𝐩 𝐇𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬: 𝗪𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲-𝐒𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟏𝟐:𝟎𝟎𝐩𝐦-𝟓:𝟎𝟎𝐩𝐦 For questions, please email orders@pizzeriadu.ca or text/call 647-655-7451. Menu at www.awai.ca/curbside, or link in bio
Pizzas come in 10-inch or 12-inch sizes, and crust can be made gluten-free for a $3 upcharge.
Options include the classic Margherita, their famous BBQ Jackfruit, a Romana with cauliflower cream sauce, soy cheese, figs, olives and capers, and more.
The restaurant is also serving garlic knots, dips, beer and wine. You can also still order their pizza through Uber Eats.
𝗪𝗲’𝗿𝗲 𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝗲 𝗣𝗶𝘇𝘇𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗮 𝗗𝘂! ⠀ Our team was shocked and deeply saddened by the sudden passing of beloved chef Dualco before the grand opening of Vitalia, our plant-based Italian restaurant. We have since canceled the launch, as Vitalia just wouldn't feel right without him.⠀ Dualco was a wonderful friend, as well as a talented and hard-working chef. Running a vegan Italian restaurant was his dream, and we want to celebrate Dualco’s life by continuing his work. Instead of Vitalia, we are launching Pizzeria Du in his honour.⠀ ⠀ We will proudly serve his recipes, including the signature pizza crust that he had perfected over the past two years. For now, pizzas will be available by delivery, starting with UberEats (temporarily listed as Du’s Pizza) and by curbside pickup. We look forward to sharing his life’s work with you, and to helping you through the coronavirus one delicious slice at a time.⠀ ⠀ 𝗛𝗲𝗹𝗽 𝘂𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆⠀ Health care pros are working hard, risking their own safety to fight virus. Also, some of our less fortunate citizens continue to struggle just getting by.⠀ ⠀ We will be donating pizzas regularly to staff at Toronto Western Hospital, and to West Neighbourhood House. Help us by contributing any amount, and we will match every dollar to double your impact.
Pizzeria Du is named for chef Dualco De Labio, who passed away suddenly before the team was about to launch a new vegan Italian restaurant called Vitalia. They chose to honour him by launching this concept instead.
You can also add a contribution to your order, which the restaurant will match dollar for dollar so they can regularly donate pizza to Toronto Western Hospital and Western Neighbourhood House.
