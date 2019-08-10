One of Toronto's newest video game bars has suddenly closed

Toronto may be going through an arcade craze, but it appears not all arcade bars are meant to survive.

Pixels and Pints near Broadview station appears to have closed down after a mere six months in business.

The rise of nearby Zed 80, sibling bar to popular Tilt, may have redirected the attention of gamers. It's possible their space was simply smaller or underutilized compared to Zed 80 and other similar bars.

While it's true there are lots of other spots to play games and drink, there aren’t too many where the drink in question is boozy bubble tea.

Home of the five-pound poutine, you will be missed.

Pixels and Pints could not be reached for comment.