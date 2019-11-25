Popular diner for cheap breakfasts in Toronto is shutting down

Despite how much Toronto loves brunch, one particular spot for fluffy pancakes, heaping lumberjack breakfasts and eggs benny just barely survived 2019.

Billy's Diner in Leslieville opened up 11 months ago, and just announced that they'll be closed by next week.

"Unfortunately, we've decided that it's time to move on to something new. Our last day of operation will be Sunday, December 1st. But don't worry, we plan to be back by the spring as something new and improved," reads an announcement posted to Facebook.

"Me and my girlfriend Axelle have just decided to move on to new projects," says nominal owner Billy Truong.

"Axelle is focusing on her own business making handmade paper and wedding invitation designs. And I'll be opening a new restaurant at the same location that will be a takeaway spot focusing on burgers and gourmet bacon sandwiches."

Apparently the name of the new restaurant that will be opening up in the same location is still a work in progress, but whatever it's called be sure to watch that space when the snow starts to melt.