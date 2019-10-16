Eat & Drink
High profile Mexican restaurant closes in Toronto after less than a year

A new concept that Mas Playas restaurant group introduced to Toronto just a little over a year ago has now shut its doors.

The restaurant group had branded a totally renovated space at Bloor and Lansdowne as Zocalo, refocusing on Mexican cuisine after they tried to use the space to showcase Filipino for a while as Dolly's.

It seems that switching from mojitos and longaniza to margaritas and tacos didn't serve to increase the restaurant's popularity much. 

A sign posted in the window of the restaurant informs customers that Zocalo closed on September 29, and encourages them to check out one of Playa Cabana's many other locations.

Hector Vasquez

