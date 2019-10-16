High profile Mexican restaurant closes in Toronto after less than a year

A new concept that Mas Playas restaurant group introduced to Toronto just a little over a year ago has now shut its doors.

The restaurant group had branded a totally renovated space at Bloor and Lansdowne as Zocalo, refocusing on Mexican cuisine after they tried to use the space to showcase Filipino for a while as Dolly's.

It seems that switching from mojitos and longaniza to margaritas and tacos didn't serve to increase the restaurant's popularity much.

A sign posted in the window of the restaurant informs customers that Zocalo closed on September 29, and encourages them to check out one of Playa Cabana's many other locations.