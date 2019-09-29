Toronto butcher shop that's also a restaurant has shut down

Where's the beef? No longer at a Toronto combination butcher shop and restaurant specializing in local, sustainable meats.

M'Eat Resto Butcher had its last day as a full-on restaurant on Saturday, September 21. Catering and private events should still operate out of the space at least throughout the holidays in order to fulfill contracts, just not under the name M'Eat anymore.

As such, nothing will be immediately replacing M'Eat in the space per se, but owner Cam Nelson is currently focusing on a new "big thing" he's "really excited about" that should be running out of the Riverside spot.

Hopefully it'll mean continued access to quality food obtained locally using sustainable practices for Torontonians.