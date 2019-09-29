Toronto butcher shop that's also a restaurant has shut down
Where's the beef? No longer at a Toronto combination butcher shop and restaurant specializing in local, sustainable meats.
M'Eat Resto Butcher had its last day as a full-on restaurant on Saturday, September 21. Catering and private events should still operate out of the space at least throughout the holidays in order to fulfill contracts, just not under the name M'Eat anymore.
We’ve served our last meal here as M’Eat Resto Butcher, and we can’t thank you all enough for taking this wild and crazy ride with us. We’ve smoked some beautiful, healthy, great tasting meat made with our signature blend of salt, pepper and love. We’ve brought you food that was raised the right way - with respect for the animals and the farmers who feed us. We’ve fed your bellies and your souls. And you’ve fed our hearts. We’re working on something bold and new - in the meantime, we’re still cooking, so DM us for any private dining, catering or events. ❤️ @chefcamnelson and the crew On the road again Goin' places that I've never been Seein' things that I may never see again And I can't wait to get on the road again -Willie Nelson
As such, nothing will be immediately replacing M'Eat in the space per se, but owner Cam Nelson is currently focusing on a new "big thing" he's "really excited about" that should be running out of the Riverside spot.
Hopefully it'll mean continued access to quality food obtained locally using sustainable practices for Torontonians.
Hector Vasquez
