Toronto's ambitious new Russian restaurant closes after only eight months

One of Toronto's few Russian restaurants has closed down after less than a year in business.

Owner Serguei Kourokhtine had pivoted the Harbord Village space from French restaurant Le Notre Bistro into Russian restaurant Adelina in early 2019.

The tiny 20-seat corner space went from serving beef tartare to chicken kiev, caviar and borscht.

As of right now, Adelina has a 'For Sale' sign in the window and their website is no longer functioning. The restaurant's website has also been taken down, and the spot is listed as 'permanently closed' on Google.

No one at the restaurant could be reached for comment as to what might become of the space, or if there are any future plans for yet another cuisine change in a new location.