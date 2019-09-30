Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
adelina toronto

Toronto's ambitious new Russian restaurant closes after only eight months

Eat & Drink
Amy Carlberg
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

One of Toronto's few Russian restaurants has closed down after less than a year in business.

Owner Serguei Kourokhtine had pivoted the Harbord Village space from French restaurant Le Notre Bistro into Russian restaurant Adelina in early 2019.

The tiny 20-seat corner space went from serving beef tartare to chicken kiev, caviar and borscht.

As of right now, Adelina has a 'For Sale' sign in the window and their website is no longer functioning. The restaurant's website has also been taken down, and the spot is listed as 'permanently closed' on Google. 

No one at the restaurant could be reached for comment as to what might become of the space, or if there are any future plans for yet another cuisine change in a new location.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Eat & Drink

Toronto's ambitious new Russian restaurant closes after only eight months

Toronto's spot for deluxe bagel sandwiches is closing

Quirky No Name ads in Toronto have spread to TTC subway stations

This Week on DineSafe: Tim Hortons, Fet Zun, Ja Bistro, McCafe, Mean Bao, Subway

One of Toronto's favourite Italian restaurants is opening a new multi-level location

Popular cheese tea chain Machi Machi just opened its first Toronto location

Toronto butcher shop that's also a restaurant has shut down

A magical holiday market is coming to downtown Toronto all December long