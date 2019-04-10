21 restaurant options for Easter Sunday brunch in Toronto

Restaurants for Easter brunch in Toronto make for the perfect home away from home for many. While some larger restaurants take reservations and offer special dining experiences, others serve as simple meeting places for friends and family to grab a quick bite.

Here's a selection of restaurants that will be serving brunch on Easter Sunday in Toronto this year.

The Junction restaurant will be serving up their weekend brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On special for the weekend is the crowd favourite: smoked salmon and herb cream cheese on a soft pretzel. Reservations can be made via their website.

If $5 mimosas and $20 sangria pitchers is how you want to spend Easter Sunday, then a visit to this popular King West restaurant is in order. The drinks will be offered along side their regular brunch menu and if you want to secure your table in advance, book on OpenTable.

The restaurant located inside the Four Seasons in Yorkville will be offering a three-course special for $110 per person and $55 for children. Book your table on OpenTable and prepare to sink your teeth into Morel mushroom omelettes and dry aged striploin and egg.

Fried duck eggs, croque madame and buttermilk pancakes are just a few of the menu items you'll be able to indulge in with your family on April 21 at this French bistro on Harbord.

Special for Easter Sunday the cozy cafe and restaurant on the Danforth will be dishing out lamb n' egg tartine and deviled eggs salad. Be sure to grab some hot cross buns to go. Important to note, they accept a limited number of reservations for 10 a.m. for their weekend brunch.

If you're looking for a brunch buffet this swanky seafood restaurant in the Financial District will surely impress the whole family. Secure a table online.

Come the weekend the restaurant located on the Danforth is cranking out delectable brunch offerings from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On April 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the massive beer hall located in the Financal District will have a special family-style brunch menu available for $23 per person. They are accepting reservations on their website for the special event.

The culinary hub for food and drink enthusiasts in the the Junction Triangle will be serving their brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Load up on warm scones and brunch hash.

Special for the Easter weekend the Riverside beer hall will have house-cured trout eggs Benedict with beer hollandaise along side Mini Eggs buttermilk pancakes. It will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Their West Queen West and Don Mills locations will both be serving brunch on Sunday. Their regular brunch menu of Southern fried chicken, breakfast pizza and French toast will be available. Reserve a spot online.

If your family loves seafood then make your way to this Junction fish counter and kitchen. They'll be offering a special menu starting at 11 am. for the holiday. Book a table by giving them a call.

The restaurant near King and Strachan will be launching the start of their Sunday brunch starting Easter Weekend. Their will be live Jazz alongside dishes like braised short rib benny with bearnaise. It all kicks off at 10 a.m. and tables can be reserved by calling or email.

Found on the 31st floor of the St. Regis Hotel in the Financial District is where you'll find this restaurant with a breathtaking interior. Order signature brunch items of avocado toast, fried chicken and waffles and lobster rolls. Book a table on OpenTable.

From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the restaurant located in the Entertainment District is hosting a special Easter brunch for $55 per person. Spots can be reserved online and diners can expect a buffet style menu.

The massive restaurant located near Bathurst and King will have $5 tulips of their lager and $5 mimosas specials along side their regular brunch menu come Easter Sunday. Reserve a table on OpenTable.

If your family is vying for a brunch with a Italian twist this restaurant on King West will not disappoint. If their regular brunch menu isn't impressive enough, they plan on doing a variety of special menu items for the holiday. They even offer reservations on their website.

At the base of the stunning QRC West at Peter and Richmond is where you'll discover this sprawling restaurant. For Easter Sunday they will be doing a special edition of their epic All-You-Can-Eat Jazz Brunch. Reservations are booking up fast.

The Liberty Village restaurant is home to some of the best brunch in Toronto. Be sure to order some French toast or pancakes along with some mimosas which will be $2 cheaper for Easter. Be sure to arrive early if you want to snag a table.

Two words, bottomless mimosas. If that doesn't excite you and the family enough the Yorkville restaurant will have some Easter-themed bombalones and reservations can be made online.

If you and your family find yourself in Leslieville come Sunday and are craving some eggs make your way over to this cozy spot. They'll be serving their brunch menu from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.