The Best Pancakes in Toronto
The best pancakes in Toronto are stacked sky-high, fluffy, usually dripping in some kind of sauce or syrup and often served with melty butter, airy whipped cream or both. Though they tend to share these qualities, the city’s yummiest pancakes vary surprisingly in terms of style, toppings, and even regional influence.
Here are the best pancakes in Toronto.
Stacks of four or even five pancakes at this renowned brunch restaurant also in Liberty Village come in varieties like Apple Crumble with caramel, crushed pecans, brown sugar butter, maple syrup and cinnamon sugar, or Black & Blue with blueberries, blackberries and vanilla whipped cream.
Hector Vasquez, thegoodforkto, mitzis_cafe, roseandsons
