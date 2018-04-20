Best of Toronto
Amy Carlberg
Posted 5 hours ago
pancakes toronto

The Best Pancakes in Toronto

The best pancakes in Toronto are stacked sky-high, fluffy, usually dripping in some kind of sauce or syrup and often served with melty butter, airy whipped cream or both. Though they tend to share these qualities, the city’s yummiest pancakes vary surprisingly in terms of style, toppings, and even regional influence.

Here are the best pancakes in Toronto.

Mildred's Temple Kitchen
1

Mildred's Temple Kitchen

Ultra-fluffy and thick Blueberry buttermilk pancakes stacked three high at this Liberty Village spot are so popular and delicious you can even order mini versions at dinner.

School Bakery and Cafe
2

School Bakery and Cafe

Stacks of four or even five pancakes at this renowned brunch restaurant also in Liberty Village come in varieties like Apple Crumble with caramel, crushed pecans, brown sugar butter, maple syrup and cinnamon sugar, or Black & Blue with blueberries, blackberries and vanilla whipped cream.

Emma's Country Kitchen
3

Emma's Country Kitchen

Tall stacks of golden blueberry pancakes are topped with a veritable mountain of whipped cream at this popular St. Clair West breakfast place.

The Good Fork
4

The Good Fork

Find creative pancakes with toppings like cherry compote, chocolate mascarpone and hazelnuts or orange mascarpone and vanilla meringue at this cozy Bloor West Village restaurant.

Old School
5

Old School

Pancakes sandwich bacon and are totally coated in tiny saucy blueberries at this Dundas West diner. There are also specials like pancakes with orange cranberry sauce and white chocolate chips.

Hanabusa Cafe
6

Hanabusa Cafe

Incredibly fluffy and jiggly Japanese souffle pancakes can be found in Toronto at this Kensington cafe. Get them with matcha, chocolate, custard or bacon and a fried egg.

Isabella's Boutique Restaurant
7

Isabella's Boutique Restaurant

This place in the Beaches also makes Japanese-style pancakes albeit termed mochi pancakes, which have a distinct dense texture. Smothered in matcha or chocolate sauce with a Pocky stick stuck in them, they’re unlike any ordinary flapjacks.

Mitzi's
8

Mitzi's

You might find such wonders as salted caramel pecan buttermilk pancakes or oatmeal buttermilk pancakes at this sweet little spot in Roncesvalles Village.

Rose and Sons
9

Rose and Sons

The brunch gods have bestowed us with a gift in the form of cheesecake pancakes with wild blueberries at this Annex deli.

The Best Pancakes in Toronto

