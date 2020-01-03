Best of Toronto
waffles toronto

The Best Waffles in Toronto

The best waffles in Toronto cradle syrup, whipped cream, fruit, fried chicken and more in their golden grids. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, here in this city we might love waffles even more than Leslie Knope.

Here are the best waffles in Toronto.

Le Petit Dejeuner
1

Le Petit Dejeuner

Brussels-style waffles at this King East all-day breakfast spot are airy and crispy thanks to whipped egg whites in the batter, and made chunky and square in an imported waffle iron. Get them topped with fruit, or combine two great things with a waffles benny.

White Brick Kitchen
2

White Brick Kitchen

It's not so much the waffles at this Koreatown restaurant as it is the fact that they're topped with massive portions of juicy, crunchy fried chicken.

Starving Artist (St. Clair West)
3

Starving Artist (St. Clair West)

Waffles are the specialty at multiple locations of this restaurant. Miniature sized, in savoury potato or regular sweet varieties, the B. Benny potato waffles topped with poached eggs are especially popular. However, don't miss out on other wacky options like BLT, Monte Cristo and S'more.

Grandmama's Waffles
4

Grandmama's Waffles

Koreatown has this postage stamp cafe for colourful waffles made with a soy and non-alcoholic beer batter, in flavours like sesame, pandan and ube topped with coconut cream.

Wafels & More
5

Wafels & More

Kensington market has this source for true Liege waffles made with pearl sugar. Sweet varieties are topped with ice cream, savoury ones with options like prosciutto.

Eggstatic
6

Eggstatic

Waffles are nothing short of epic at this Bayview brunch destination, where Middle Eastern influences have produced a beef shakshuka waffle. There are also options topped with chicken strips or Nutella, ice cream and berries.

Sisters & Co.
7

Sisters & Co.

Citrus mascarpone waffles are topped with berry compote at this Dundas west restaurant, but watch out for other twists on the breakfast dish here as well.

Morning After
8

Morning After

A chicken and waffle benny combines three incredible brunch foods in one at this CityPlace restaurant that practically guarantees it can cure your hangover.

Kupfert & Kim on Spadina
9

Kupfert & Kim on Spadina

Wheatless and meatless waffles topped with a ton of berries are on deck at this healthy brunch restaurant with locations throughout the city.

