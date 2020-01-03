The Best Waffles in Toronto
The best waffles in Toronto cradle syrup, whipped cream, fruit, fried chicken and more in their golden grids. Crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside, here in this city we might love waffles even more than Leslie Knope.
Here are the best waffles in Toronto.
Waffles are the specialty at multiple locations of this restaurant. Miniature sized, in savoury potato or regular sweet varieties, the B. Benny potato waffles topped with poached eggs are especially popular. However, don't miss out on other wacky options like BLT, Monte Cristo and S'more.
Jesse Milns at Starving Artist, @aia_raafat
