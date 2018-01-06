The top 35 chicken wings in Toronto by neighbourhood

Chicken wings in Toronto run the gamut from conventional pub grub offerings to sticky Asian-inspired styles. From fried Buffalo wings and Korean varieties to smokehouse specialities, this quintessential finger food is as diverse as the city itself.

Here are my picks for the top chicken wings in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Annex

MyMy Chicken on Bloor is all about fried chicken. Recipes come straight from Korea and wings are available in flavours like gold cheese and spicy.

Avenue & Lawrence

Drums & Flats is a dedicated wing joint that offers the choice of just drumettes, just flats, or mixed. You can order them wet, dry, or double dipped in over a dozen flavours including mango jerk and Ragin' Cajun.

Baldwin Village

Move over blue cheese, Ramyun chicken wings at Mo'Ramyun are best dipped in garlic mayo and sweet chili. The unique riff on Korean fried chicken is encased in crispy noodles and deep fried.

Beaches

Smoked bird wings at Hogtown Smoke start with organic chicken seasoned with a spicy rub. They smoke for two hours in the wood fired pit and then take a bath in the deep fryer before being painted in a choice of sauce. Each order comes with house-made chipotle ranch dip.

Bloor West Village

Bryden's is an excellent source for cheap yet delicious chicken wings. Discover wing deals all day Monday and Tuesday and Wednesday through Sunday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bloorcourt

Get your wing fix at Hurricane's Roadhouse where a pound of wings can be had grilled or fried and tossed in a choice of over 10 sauces including Cane's sweet heat, honey garlic or jerk.

Bloordale Village

Duffy's Tavern does their cheap wing nights on Wednesday where you can grab a pound for just $5. Order them in all your standard flavours like mild, medium and hot.

Chinatown

James Cheese Back Ribs is Toronto’s go-to destination for Korean pork ribs wrapped in gooey, stretchy mozzarella cheese. Aside from that they also do chicken wings covered in spicy, zesty sauce fried Korean-style.

Corso Italia

Barbecue purveyor Earscourt BBQ serves up their four hour smoked wings by the plate, with ribs, and in their pit master platter.

Danforth

Head on over to Auld Spot Pub for a plate of big, juicy chicken drummies. Have them sauced in classic Buffalo style or opt for honey hot, BBQ or scotch bonnet flavours.

Dundas West

The Dyno wings at Hanmoto aren't your typical chicken wings. An order of these features goyza filling stuffed into a de-bonned wing that's deep fried and finished with a drizzle of Kewpie mayo and a sprinkling of nori, cilantro, and hot peppers.

East York

La Famiglia Pizza is the type of pizzeria that everyone outside the delivery zone should be envious of. Not only does this joint offer pizzas, pastas, hot subs and garlic knots, but the wings are lustful.

Entertainment District

Scorpion wings add variety to the taco-centric menu at La Carnita. Confit wings here are deep fried 'til crisp then tossed in a fiery chili sauce.

Etobicoke

Crowds flock to Sloppy Joe's for the 80 cent wings on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Flavours are relatively standard and include hot, honey garlic and dry rub cajun spice.

Financial District

Real Sports serves up massive and flavourful flappers by the half dozen in 10 flavours including unique ones like Thai chili, butter chicken and lime salt.

Junction

Indie Ale House does wings in three styles; an ultra hot papaya habanero, spiced maple liquorice, and an Italian inspired style seasoned with peperoncini, parm and oregano.

Kensington Market

Deep fried wings at The Dirty Bird come in flavours like dry & dirty, Buffalo, sticky honey garlic, and jerk BBQ. Order them by the pound, half pound, or piled on top a maple buttered waffle.

King West

Get your wet naps ready at the Wheat Sheaf because the specially seasoned wings served 10 per order demands that you roll-up your sleeves and dive right in. Customary carrots, celery and blue cheese dip are included while the selection of sauces ranges from mild to suicide.

Koreatown

Crispy breaded wings dominate the menu at Clinton's Tavern. Sauces on the side include varying degrees of hot sauce plus unique options like smoky BBQ and Thai chili.

Little Italy

Authentic Buffalo wings ranging from mild to Armageddon are the specialty at Duff's Famous Wings. Order a single flavour by the pound with celery and dill dipping sauce on the side.

Markham

Blazing fire chicken wings are the thing to get at the Korean fried chicken joint Home of Hot Taste.

Ossington

Hawker Bar slings wings by the pound or half pound glazed in sweet and sticky chili soy glaze that pleasingly packs just a touch of heat.

Parkdale

The menu at Duggan's advertises chicken wings five ways: mild, medium, hot, jerked, lemon Pepper and cajun dry rub. Have 'em accompanied by a herb aioli.

Queen West

Chimac specializes in Korean fried chicken and wings are available breaded or un-breaded with your choice of sauces like lemon pepper, BBQ and honey garlic.

Riverside

Aft Kitchen & Bar brines wings then smokes them low and slow before flash frying them for added crunch. House BBQ sauce adds a final hit of smoky flavour. Each order includes a pile of fries.

Roncesvalles Village

Barque Smokehouse bills three styles of plump, pit-smoked wings including dry rub, sweet heat and chipotle. Order each flavour by the pound.

Rosedale

Over two dozen unique flavours of giant wings served baked or fried are on the menu at the Crown & Dragon. Standouts include the baked tandoori spiced Bollywood and the sticky and sweet classic Coke glaze over fried wings. Visit Tuesdays and Thursdays for half price wings.

Scarborough

If you love wings as much as you love steampunk, Victorian Monkey is the spot for you. Their garlic parm wings are solid, and they also have honey hot, sticky sesame, and cajun dry rub flavours.

St. Clair West

For a fish and chip joint, Fresco's serves up some pretty stellar wings. A half pound with any side and a dip comes in a choice of flavours including my personal fave, smoked lime tequila.

West Queen West

Jumbo grilled wings at Squirly's boast crispy skins and tender meat. Mild, medium, or hot flavours are the only options, and each order is served with celery, carrots and blue cheese.

Woodbridge

Memphis BBQ is a divey roadhouse on Islington slinging wings either smoked or fried. Opt for the smoked which is marinated overnight before being smoked for four hours and then glazed and finished on the grill for a little flame-licked flavour.

Yonge & Bloor

The Bishop and the Belcher does roaster wings by the pound. Get them tossed with your choice of mild, medium, hot, chipotle, sriracha, or sticky sesame garlic sauces. Each order is served with fries and choice of chunky blue cheese or house dill dip.

Yonge & Dundas

Meaty slow smoked wings coated in dry rub seasoning at Lou Dawg's are sold by the pound. Have them plain or tossed in one of the finger licking house BBQ sauces.

Yonge & Lawrence

Smoked chicken wings are a standout on the menu at Stack Restaurant. Wings are seasoned with their own Memphis rub and served with slaw and garlic dipping sauce.

Yorkville

The Pilot slings wings by the pound with veggie sticks and ranch dip supplied on the side to offer reprieve from spicy flavours like kamikaze.