Chicken wing deals at Toronto pubs and restaurants dominate the early part of the week, offering you a chance to get elbows-deep in saucy, spicy pub grub at rock-bottom prices.

Here's a round-up of the best wing specials around town. Think of this as your wingman when you need a little help scoring chicken on the cheap in Toronto.

Multi-Day

Monday

Tuesday

Duff's wing night features ten wings with celery and dip for $8.75 with a beverage purchase.

Squirly's wing night is on Tuesdays and features a pound of grilled wings, veggie sticks and blue cheese dip for $6.50.

St. Louis locations do 1/2 price wings on this day.

Wild Wing is another chain offering wings for half price.

Wingporium charges $11 for a pound.

Victorian Monkey serves up your first pound for $8.95 and if you're hoping to add a second pound it will only be an additional $8.

Wednesday

Thursday

The Artful Dodger is serving 10 wings for $8.95.

The Office Pub on both John and King offers 2 lbs. of wings sauced the way you like for $16.99.

Right Wing Pub offers a pint and pound for just $15.

The Fill Station is another spot doing a pint of domestic beer with a pound of wings deal. This one will set you back $13.99.

Wild Wing charges $18.50 for a domestic pint and a pound of wings.

Wingporium continues the tradition of Thirsty Thursday with a pint and pound for $18.50.

Friday

St. Louis locations also have a deal on this day of the week where wings and ribs cost $19.99.

Right Wing Pub does wings and fries for $12 to jump start your weekend.

Saturday

Right Wing Pub serves up 2 lbs. of wings for $20.

Wingporium is cooking up 2 beef ribs and 1 lb. of wings for $24.

Hoops serves a large draught of domestic beer and a pound of wings for $15.95.

Bishop and the Blecher does things big on the weekend offering their The Big Belch special which comes with two pounds of wings, chicken fingers, garlic bacon cheese bread, fried pickles, onion rings and fries for $22.95.

Sunday