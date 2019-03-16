The top 30 mac and cheese in Toronto by neighbourhood

The mac and cheese you'll find at Toronto restaurants is a serious upgrade on Kraft Dinner. Find it on pub menus as the main event, as a staple side at barbecue joints, and jazzed up with all sorts of flourishes at dedicated mac and cheese specialists.

Here are my picks for the top mac and cheese in Toronto by neighbourhood.

Colby, gruyere and cheddar cheese combine at the Victory Cafe for this mac 'n cheese, loaded with caramelized onions and sun-dried tomatoes. Bread and a salad come on the side, so there’s even more bang for your buck.

Steak may be the main event at Neruda, but don't skimp on their side mac and cheese. It's just straight-up ooey gooey goodness with stretchy, zesty cheese and toasty breadcrumbs.

Bloomer's vegan mac is an oven-baked pasta dish tossed with dairy-free cheese sauce and specked with broccoli. Add on faux bacon bits for $2 more.

The Classic Mad Mac at Stout Irish Pub is an ultra cheesy dish loaded with smoked cheddar, mozzarella, parmesan and Monterey Jack cheeses. It's served with house-made ketchup on the side.

Located under the Fixin's section of The Carbon Bar menu is where you'll discover their mac and cheese dish. If you're fan of chipotle, cheddar and gruyere, this is your mac.

The mac and cheese at Auld Spot Pub has all the makings of a stellar dish. It consists of bechamel, asiago, gruyere, parmesan and double smoked bacon.

Rhum Corner serves macaroni au gratin, a hearty bowl of gooey, cheesy noodles encrusted with a breadcrumb topping for added crunch.

The mac and cheese is ever changing at O&B Canteen. Currently, it’s offered in the form of a rich and comforting mac and cheese bowl with canestri pasta, short rib, kale, a three-cheese blend and cherry tomato, all topped with herbed breadcrumbs.

Every item on the menu at Refinery Public House is priced at $6.95, and the baked mac and cheese is no exception. The basic three cheese mac can be upgraded with maple bacon or beef brisket and is served with garlic toast.

The Gabardine dishes out tubular noodles tossed in cheesy bechamel sauce and topped with breadcrumbs. Upgrade with chunks of smoked ham for $2 more.

Craft brewpub Indie Ale House offers two tasty versions of mac. One with short ribs, stout jus and cheese curds, or a vegetarian version with mushrooms, goat cheese and truffle oil. Both are served with toasted focaccia.

Betty's is all about personalized mac and cheese that's served in a piping hot skillet. Start with a base of noodles and cheese, then add as you like.

The Truffle Mac & Cheese at the Thompson Diner is laced with truffle oil and served in a heavy cast-iron skillet that sizzles as it arrives to the table.

The mac 'n cheese at White Brick Kitchen is a great dish to enjoy with their fried chicken. It has four cheeses and a Ritz cracker crumb topping.

Satisfy nostalgic cravings at Brooklyn Tavern, where the mac and cheese is made with aged cheddar and optional bacon.

To go with the hundreds of craft beers on tap, Craft Brasserie offers a menu loaded with comfort foods. Mac and cheese here takes the form of baked orecchiette served in a brown butter cheese sauce that's loaded with green peas, chorizo, and candied bacon.

Get cozy with the baked mac and cheese at The Caledonian. The pub employs a more-the-merrier, four-cheese philosophy, making their mac with stilton, aged cheddar, gruyere, and chèvre with roasted garlic and grape tomatoes. You can also add bacon.

Smash Kitchen serves up comfort food with a slight modern twist. There's two mac and cheese offerings on the menu, but the lobster filled seafood one is a can't miss.

United Bakers Dairy does the gooey, cheesy comfort food as an app and as a dinner with a side of Caesar salad and a bagel.

Bobbie Sue's is a macaroni and cheese centric spot where the menu bills an abundance of options. The classic starts with a five cheese blend, while the Camp Mac has yellow mustard mixed in along with a sliced all-beef hot dog.

If you're looking for a mac and cheese with an Asian twist then a visit to Lisa Marie is in order. They do a Thai green curry mac that's served in a homemade coconut curry sauce and is topped with bean sprouts, pickled jalapenos, cilantro and lime.

Prohibition does a pretty deluxe take on mac and cheese, featuring artisanal pasta in a blend of prized cheeses and ingredients including black truffle paste, gruyère, emmenthal and L'Ermite Bleu under a buttery biscuit crust.

Any good barbecue joint in Toronto needs a tasty mac and cheese side. Barque is no exception to this. Cavatappi, smoked butter, cheese sauce, and seasoned, toasted panko make up their cajun mac and cheese.

Ol' Macki's Back at the Rebel House is a macaroni and cheese casserole that features plum tomatoes and green onions in a cheddar cream sauce. A choice of house-baked cornbread, house salad or kettle fries comes on the side.

Catch the big game while you take down the brisket mac and cheese at Real Sports Bar. Ten hour smoked brisket, spiced BBQ sauce and a three cheese sauce makes for a hearty meal.

Beach Hill Smokehouse is a Southern BBQ joint that offers a simple but truly phenomenal meat menu. Beyond meat, you'll discover one tasty Southern mac and cheese.

Bacon mac-n-cheese is among the soulful and very worthwhile sides at the Harlem Underground. Get yours as an accompaniment to hearty plates of Southern fried chicken or smoked jerk pork hocks.

7 West serves up macaroni and cheese 24 hours a day. The dish is simple and is made with aged cheddar and parmesan cheese, with elbow noodles.

One of Toronto's oldest restaurants The Senator has Macaroni & Cheese composed of elbow noodles with a mix of cheeses topped with breadcrumbs and parm, and served with salad on the side.

Big People Mac 'n Cheese at Uncle Betty's features elbow macaroni in a homemade white cheddar sauce studded with crispy pancetta, crowned with crispy breadcrumb topping, and finished with truffle oil.