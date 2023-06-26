City
People in Toronto now have even more opportunities to complain about the TTC

There's no doubt that fielding customer service complaints for the TTC would be a taxing job, with so many riders grumbling daily about safety concerns, service interruptions, line closures, vehicles being too hot, vehicles being too cold, issues with Presto, and basically anything you can think of, even when forewarned of potential delays.

Amid regular criticism of the city's transit on social media, the commission is opening up even more forums for people to sound off about what they hate about the network and how it's run — and also future line expansions and other plans.

"The TTC is seeking customer feedback to help improve planning for construction-related service adjustments, and communication of detours and major route changes," the transit authority said in a Monday callout for help designing its Annual Service Plan for next year, as well as its 5-Year Service Plan and Customer Experience Action Plan moving forward.

"We want to hear from transit users, operators, and the general public, to ensure that our services are continuously improving and meeting the needs of our city.”

For those who want to provide valuable input to help inform decisions about transit in the city — or who just want to air their grievances — they can do so now through an online survey.

The TTC, much like Metrolinx before it, is also hosting some pop-up consultations where residents can have their say (i.e. gripe) in person. They are:

  • June 29, 2023, 3:30–5:30 p.m., northbound bus stop at 751 Don Mills Rd. at Gateway Blvd. in Flemington Park
  • July 5, 2023, 4–6 p.m., Union Station Line 1 platform near the streetcar tunnel
  • July 7, 2023, 12–2 p.m., 165 East Liberty St., behind the Boiler House Building in Liberty Village
  • July 11, 2023, 4–6 p.m., Finch Station TTC bus terminal
  • July 12, 2023, 4–6 p.m., Pape Station bus terminal
