Metrolinx is opening physical locations in Toronto for concerns about Ontario Line

Ontario public transit agency Metrolinx has quite the number of projects in the works for Toronto at the moment, including, perhaps most notably, the Ontario Line, which will traverse the city from Exhibition Place in the southwest all the way to the Science Centre in the northeast.

But between that line, the Eglinton Crosstown LRT and its planned extensions both east and west, the Yonge North Subway extension, and all of the other forthcoming transportation upgrades, the details can be a little difficult to keep track of for those who aren't following the subject closely.

That's why the agency has decided to open up a physical shop in the city to help better inform the public about the province's biggest and most expensive project on the go right now.

And, if the 15-stop, 16 km-long subway garners nearly as many queries and complaints as the nearly-complete but many-times-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT — and if early grumbles about the Ontario Line are any indication — they're sure going to need them.

"The map indicates the path of the proposed Ontario Line in Leslieville if it gets built above ground" - blogTOhttps://t.co/F2UKJd5bOT https://t.co/IWulyjtkq3 pic.twitter.com/IYi9dcq1Fy — MBTD_ExpressLRT (@MBTD_ExpressLRT) July 30, 2020

Concerns about the line thus fair have mainly been about the fact that portions of it will be above ground to save vastly on costs and construction time, impacting neighbourhoods and potentially even expropriating homes in the process.

Some are also worried about environmental impacts and whether they've been studied enough, as well as the general lack of clarity about the immense $11-billion undertaking.

Metrolinx hopes that having a physical presence where residents can come in and ask questions (or gripe) will help assuage some or all of these troubles.

TY @Metrolinx for sharing information about the new #ontarioline stop planned to our neighborhood. We welcome ML added supports to enhance and expand our local parks to offset disruptions linked to construction to begin in 2023. #slnacommunitymeeting @kristynwongtam @joe_cressy pic.twitter.com/bKfrHnFpbl — SLNASpeaks (@slnaspeaks) November 26, 2020

Though they won't be opening to the public as soon as was hoped due to COVID-19, people in Toronto can look out for the Metrolinx community offices in Riverside on Queen Street east of Broadview, and at East York Town Centre in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, there are a number of virtual engagement sessions that interested citizens can partake in to get more information and give their feedback.