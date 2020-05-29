City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
yonge north subway extension

Yonge North Subway Extension is moving forward and here's what the map will look like

City
Lisa Power
Posted 4 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The Yonge North Subway Extension looks like it will be moving forward in what will be a boon of public transit action for Richmond Hill and Markham.

A preliminary agreement between the Ontario government and York Region was signed yesterday for a six-stop subway extension from Finch Avenue to Highway 7.

The new track will span roughly 7.4 kilometres and serve Richmond Hill, Markham and Vaughan, which saw its own stop open in 2017.

yonge north subway extension

The extension proposes at least six new stops and two connection hubs to the Yonge Street side of Line 1.

The extension is estimated to cost around $5.6 billion, 40 per cent of which the province is hoping the federal government will provide.

The entire project including planning, design and construction would be the responsibility of the province and overseen by Metrolinx with a completion date of 2030.

It would be one of four major GTA infrastructure projects, the others are the Ontario Line, three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension to Pearson Airport.

When asked yesterday if the province would scale back any of the its transit projects due to the pandemic, Premier Doug Ford said "absolutely not."

"Infrastructure is critical. And there’s no better way to get people back to work any time. You go back to the Depression, it's infrastructure," he said.

Lead photo by

Hamish Grant

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

More than $100K raised for family of Regis Korchinski-Paquet in one day

The new COVID-19 testing plan in Ontario will target high-risk communities

This is what's open in Toronto right now

Number of people in Ontario hospitalized with COVID-19 hits a 2-month low

Yonge North Subway Extension is moving forward and here's what the map will look like

Here's what Regis Korchinski-Paquet's family members say happened when she died

Toronto man staging hunger strike outside long-term care home in Ontario

Pearson Airport in Toronto is introducing strict new rules starting next week