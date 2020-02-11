Toronto is really feeling this Eglinton construction meme

Our opinions may differ on who in town has the best coffee, ice cream or Jamaican patties, but one thing almost everyone in Toronto can agree upon is that drawn-out, disruptive construction projects suck.

Chief among the offenders in that regard at present (with the exception of Union Station) is the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Metrolinx crews have had the busy east-west thoroughfare ripped up in some place or another now for at least six years, forcing constant, brutal traffic jams, negatively impacting local businesses and damaging the street itself.

In fact, Eglinton Avenue East has been named the worst road in Ontario thanks exclusively to its ongoing transit construction nightmare.

With no more tears left to cry, commuters and locals can do little more than avoid the area or find humour in the situation.

the best and most #toronto joke in the world omg pic.twitter.com/7EyJodB00R — Jessica Langer, PhD (@DrJessicaLanger) February 11, 2020

Thousands are doing the latter this week by sharing a meme that you've probably already seen at least once in one of your social feeds.

"Treat yourself like Eglinton and never stop working on yourself no matter how inconvenient it is for everyone else," it reads.

Composed in the style of those annoying inspirational quotes basic people post all over Instagram, the image features a block of text set against the background of a traffic photo.

It's one of the most widely-shared pieces of media in Toronto so far this week with hundreds of copies appearing across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

A single post on the latter platform got more than 140,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

#MotivationMonday indeed!

If I had a nickel for everytime I saw that Eglinton construction meme today........ I'd have a very heavy pocket. — ◉ Amanda ◉ (@armontei) February 11, 2020

It is not immediately clear who created the original image, which only serves to illustrate how popular a meme it's become.

Rumour has it (per Reddit) that the same meme has been bopping around for a while, but with other problematic streets from different U.S. cities in place of Eglinton Avenue.

"Holy shit I love this," wrote one person on Reddit of the image. "I work at Yonge and Eglinton, it's a moebius loop of construction chaos."

"I suspect within a week or so every major metro in North America will have seen one built for their own 'worst road,'" joked another.

"Except in Atlanta and L.A. where they will have six or seven."