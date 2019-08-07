City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago

eglinton crosstown toronto

Toronto has had enough of the construction on Eglinton

Construction on the Crosstown LRT has been underway for years now, and it doesn't look like it'll be finished anytime soon, to the chagrin of anyone that ever uses Eglinton. 

The Metrolinx project, which has upended Eglinton Avenue from east to west, won't see a break until 2021, earliest. 

For the people who use Eglinton on the daily, it's been a rough ride, to say the least. 

While teams work to build the 19-kilometre light rail track that will stretch across the city, the citizenry has been plagued with massive excavation sites, road closures, and bus detours. 

Considering what a long, drawn-out, delayed process it's been, it's no surprise people are questioning the Crosstown LRT timeline (or the fact that Eg East was ranked the worst road in the province).

Sidewalk shut-downs have made navigating Eglinton, especially around the incoming Oakwood station, a total mess. 

Not to mention all the road closures that last weeks, sometimes months, at a time. Those left turns will be the death of us. 

It doesn't help that the bus detours aren't ideal, since they tend to take forever to navigate the mess, and that's if they even arrive on time. 

Plus the sounds of incessant construction is unbearable, especially after a couple of years.

Businesses along Eglinton have definitely suffered, thanks to dirt, dust, and even rats (yes, giant rats) reportedly being summoned out of the earth by the cacophony of drills and machines. 

Granted, we'll hopefully have a seamless lightrail line that will shoot us across the city at unprecedented rates, but please, let it be over soon.

