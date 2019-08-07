Toronto has had enough of the construction on Eglinton

Construction on the Crosstown LRT has been underway for years now, and it doesn't look like it'll be finished anytime soon, to the chagrin of anyone that ever uses Eglinton.

The Metrolinx project, which has upended Eglinton Avenue from east to west, won't see a break until 2021, earliest.

For the people who use Eglinton on the daily, it's been a rough ride, to say the least.

really wanna see if i die before the construction on eglinton finishes or the other way around 💀 — angie 👼🏻 (@angelinason_) August 3, 2019

While teams work to build the 19-kilometre light rail track that will stretch across the city, the citizenry has been plagued with massive excavation sites, road closures, and bus detours.

Eglinton has been in construction since 2007 https://t.co/OGgEOFYDrf — Tommy Trillfiger (@LeBrownE46) January 29, 2019

Considering what a long, drawn-out, delayed process it's been, it's no surprise people are questioning the Crosstown LRT timeline (or the fact that Eg East was ranked the worst road in the province).

I’m so sick of all this fxcking construction on Eglinton lol can’t even walk on sidewalks around here smh — Dre Day 🇨🇦 (@DreDay416_) July 31, 2019

Sidewalk shut-downs have made navigating Eglinton, especially around the incoming Oakwood station, a total mess.

Warden is closed at Eglinton for LRT construction until September 9th #TrafficAlert #construction pic.twitter.com/r0XJ0l55Oy — Jackee King (@jackeekingonair) August 4, 2019

Not to mention all the road closures that last weeks, sometimes months, at a time. Those left turns will be the death of us.

I hate making those left turns along Eglinton during this damn construction, I swear I have to wait a good 10 minutes because the damn signal changes color in like 2 seconds after it turns green smh — El Patrón ♏ (@TheAlphaBrownie) July 31, 2019

It doesn't help that the bus detours aren't ideal, since they tend to take forever to navigate the mess, and that's if they even arrive on time.

Pre-order my new opera, “Night Sounds Of Eglinton” performed by an orchestra of @CrosstownTO construction jackhammers and sung by local feral tomcats. — Stuart Watt (@morungos) July 31, 2019

Plus the sounds of incessant construction is unbearable, especially after a couple of years.

It's pretty wild seeing parts of Eglinton Avenue die a slow painful death, as no one wants to go there due to the never ending construction of the #LRT from #Metrolinx, coupled with all the condo development - the mom & pop businesses out there are toast, so sad #TOPoli #Eglinton — Dalton Higgins (@daltonhiggins5) January 14, 2019

Businesses along Eglinton have definitely suffered, thanks to dirt, dust, and even rats (yes, giant rats) reportedly being summoned out of the earth by the cacophony of drills and machines.

The construction on Eglinton Ave has turned into a generational curse at this point... — Chidi (@StopThisss) July 30, 2019

Granted, we'll hopefully have a seamless lightrail line that will shoot us across the city at unprecedented rates, but please, let it be over soon.