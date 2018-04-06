Toronto announces plans to help businesses along Eglinton

It hasn't been easy for businesses along Eglinton Avenue as the Crosstown gets built, so today the city announced plans to help out the many stores along the street.

Mayor John Tory was among those who outlined ways the city intends to curb the disruption caused by construction and encourage us all to visit businesses along the affected area.

The initiatives include a $6 discount code for Green P parking between Jane Street and Don Mills Road, a cleaning blitz and a $100,000 investment in programming that will help promote local businesses.

The Eglinton Crosstown is the largest transit project in Canada & bringing a project of this scale to a busy Toronto artery does impact the people & businesses who use the street. This morning I visited some businesses & I heard first-hand their concerns about the construction. pic.twitter.com/0qhyElqkZn — John Tory (@JohnTory) April 6, 2018

Metrolinx has agreed to lend a hand by funding more activities and community events set to take place across the various neighbourhood pockets.

Naturally, the city has also initiated a good ol' study to monitor the situation and develop recommendations for further improvement.

Construction for the Crosstown has had Eglinton carved up like a turkey since it began a few years back while Metrolinx installs a series of huge mines underneath the street.

When it's done, the 25-stop rail system spanning between Mount Dennis and Kennedy will have a profound impact on transportation in the city.

If all goes well, construction should be complete by 2021.