Toronto's new Science Centre subway station is shaping up to be gorgeous

Aside from much better public transit access for hundreds of thousands of people, the best thing about the opening of Toronto's new York Spadina Subway extension in 2017 was the host of beautiful, new, modern-looking TTC subway stations we got along the line.

The Eglinton Crosstown LRT is expected to do even more for Toronto in terms of getting people around effectively and, while design details for most new stations are sparse, save for exteriors, newly-released images look just as promising.

Metrolinx, the provincial transit agency in charge of building what will eventually be "Line 5" of Toronto's subway system, just published a photo of new tiles being installed at the station formerly dubbed "Don Mills."

At the Science Centre station, the installation of wall art tiling is underway! pic.twitter.com/5lQobTMNiv — Crosstown (@CrosstownTO) November 5, 2020

Now named Science Centre Station, it will be what Metrolinx calls "an underground station and Mobility Hub" near the intersection of Don Mills Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

The site will include both an LRT connection and a full off-street TTC bus terminal with seven bays. Eventually, it will connect to the province's forthcoming Ontario Line and serve as the only underground station located between two surface stops (Sunnybrook Park and Aga Khan).

With so many connection points and retail stores planned at the concourse level, it'll be a bustling station for sure — and a beautiful one, based on the colourful tiles shared on Twitter by the project team this week.

Inside Science Centre Station, drywall is going up near the escalators. The concourse and platform continue to take shape pic.twitter.com/JWhUCKqObP — Crosstown (@CrosstownTO) July 31, 2020

The last images we saw of the station showed a large, but ultimately bland unfinished space with an escalator in the middle of it.

Circles and squares in varying shapes and colours are an exciting addition, one befitting of the Ontario Science Centre across from it.

It'll be a while yet before we're actually able to go inside the station or ride the 19-kilometre-long Eglinton Crosstown LRT ("well into 2022 by the most recent estimates") but it's nice to have at least one gorgeous new public space to look forward to.