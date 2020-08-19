City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown west extension

Plans are being finalized for the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT extension to Pearson Airport

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

In the second major public transit announcement in only two days, Premier Doug Ford has revealed that Etobicoke, Mississauga and Pearson Airport are getting closer to being connected to the downtown core via the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

Echoing the update the province gave on Tuesday about the Scarborough subway extension — which is likewise pushing ahead quite quickly thanks to the newly-implemented Building Transit Faster Act — Ford said in his daily media briefing on Wednesday that Queen's Park is formally requesting the plans from potential builders of the $4.7 billion Eglinton Crosstown West Extension.

This marks a major push toward actually beginning the tunnelling process for the 9.2 km underground subway line, which will run seven stops from Mount Dennis Station west to Renforth Drive, with a planned multi-stop connection from there to a new "Union Station West" at the airport.

It will also connect with multiple other modes of public transit in the area, such as the Kitchener GO Line, and the Mississauga MiWay and GO.

Much like the Scarborough extension, work on the Crosstown West will likely begin next year, despite the fact that completion of the Crosstown LRT itself has been delayed until 2022

eglinton crosstown west extension

The route of the proposed Eglinton Crosstown West extension. Via Metrolinx.

It is one of four major projects, including the controversial Ontario Line, which comprise Ford's staggering $28.5 billion subway plan for the GTA.

Ford noted in his presser that construction of the line will not disrupt traffic on Eglinton Avenue West, unlike the construction for the LRT, which has been a pain point for local businesses, drivers and pedestrians for years.

Lead photo by

Mary Crandall

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto driver tries to use Raptors playoffs as excuse to get out of speeding ticket

Cases of COVID-19 are increasing among people under 30 in Toronto

Ontario police warn of scam artists pretending to be stranded motorists

Plans are being finalized for the Eglinton Crosstown West LRT extension to Pearson Airport

Toronto launches new e-bike pilot program

New video of Masai Ujiri altercation shows white Oakland cop was on a power trip

At least 2 more international flights with COVID-19 cases landed in Toronto last week

The TTC is designing all new subway trains