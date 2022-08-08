TTC passengers complain of lack of air conditioning on vehicles during heatwave

Toronto is finishing its last few weeks of summer off strong with yet another heat warning on Monday, which Environment Canada extended from the weekend, advising residents of temperatures that will feel like close to 40 C with the humidity.

It's nothing new to a city used to extremes on both ends of the weather spectrum, and many are even happy with the extra balmy conditions given that a brutally frigid winter is around the corner.

But as usual, when there is any extreme weather event (or anything happening in general?), some have been rife with complaints about the sticky, soupy mess that has overtaken the metropolis in recent days.

Those without air conditioning at home are surely suffering the most, taking refuge at work or in public places when they can. But, it seems that not every place one would expect to find the relief of a cool, artificial breeze has been blasting the A/C as much as they perhaps should during a heat wave, whether it's a local retailer or the TTC.

@TTChelps @fordnation @TTCtakethecar @blogTO 52 bus east (bus3565, op 75236) around 12.30-1.30 pm. The bus is packed and the AC is off, despite passengers telling the driver. It is 32 C. We are paying $3.25, more than Boston and NYC. Simply displicable. Make drivers accountable. pic.twitter.com/HjGdtRXLHj — tonyL (@tonylee611) August 7, 2022

A few have indeed taken to social media during this most recent spell of tropical weather to complain about the fact that it has seemed that some TTC vehicles are not running the air conditioning very high, if at all.

This is (obviously) especially a concern when vehicles are rammed during peak hours, and amid unsafe temps outside.

This TTC bus driver really doesn’t have the AC on during a damn heat warning? #unsafe — cbkmayne (@cbkmayne) August 6, 2022

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green assures blogTO that all buses enter service with their HVAC set to 72 F (22.2 C) — a temperature that can, of course, be influenced throughout the day as doors open and close to the sweltering heat outside, and people enter and leave the vehicle.

As seen in one photo shared to Twitter, windows on vehicles are also often open as per current public health recommendations for adequate air flow in cramped indoor public settings (though the TTC's fleet is now outfitted with new, top-grade HVAC filters due to the pandemic).

"There is always going to be a push and pull between the desires of different customers. Some prefer more airflow, some prefer cooler vehicles," Green said.

"If customers feel the vehicle they are on is warm because the windows are open, they are able to close them if they desire. However, others may open them just as quickly for circulation."

my place has air conditioning (thank god)



but many businesses including malls and transit (TTC) seem to have theirs set low or turned off



so many places are humid and stuffy — Scott Tulpin (@scott_free91) August 4, 2022

So though it may feel at times like vehicles don't have the A/C bumping while it's 40 C or so outside, there are a number of factors contributing to that, as they always should have it running (though the subway platforms are another story).

While a lack of A/C on transit vehicles has been a complaint all summer, there are others who have been bemoaning that some buses are actually too cold.