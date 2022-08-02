Ontario’s winter forecast calls for stupid cold temperatures and heaps of snow

The Farmers Almanac has released its early forecasts for the upcoming winter season, and the picture in Ontario is bleak.

According to the 2022 report, Ontario is set for a "very cold" and "snow-filled" season.

December is predicted to start off "unreasonably" cold with buckets of snow and rain. There is the possibility that we'll see a white Christmas as well.

The last half of January is predicted to be extremely snowy, as the province is expected to see storms from Jan. 20-23.

Cold air is also expected during this time, with the Almanac predicting locations across two-thirds eastern Canada will see temps below 40 degrees Celsius. This is a trend predicted though the winter.

Cold temperatures are obviously the major focus of this release from the Farmers' Almanac, which has titled its 2022-2023 Canadian forecast "Shake! Shiver! Shovel."

"During the month of January, Canadians may see one of the coldest arctic outbreaks in recent years," reads the prediction.

Thankfully, Ontario isn't expected to see the worst of winter's fury. That will go to the prairie provinces, which will probably be hardest hit for snow in January and February.

A major dump of snow is also expected in early February, right around Groundhog's Day thanks to a possible Nor'easter.

People in Ontario should get ready for a "lion-like end" to March with a "wide-variety of weather" from torrential rains, heavy snow drops and thunderstorms.

Remember, we're just four months out until cold temperatures usually set in for Toronto.