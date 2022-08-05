Toronto is going to feel over 40 C this weekend with new heat wave warning

The extreme heat has returned Toronto, so get prepared for a hot and heavy 48-hour heat wave.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Toronto and Greater Toronto Area, calling for hot and humid conditions starting on Saturday.

Maximum temperatures will be in the low 30s with minimum temps in the high 20s. However; humidex values will make the city feel more closer to the 40-degree range.

These conditions will continue for an excruciating 48-hours until Monday, when cool temperatures are expected.

Of course, humid air can always bring deteriorating air quality and can also cause the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) to approach the high-risk category.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," said Environment Canada.

The AQHI measures air quality in relation to a person's health. The higher the number on the index, the greater health risk associated with air quality, according to the Government of Canada.

It is so hot in Toronto even the raccoons are going for a swim - 📹 Maddie https://t.co/3hqA4ordI7 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/OwrZQZiXYj — blogTO (@blogTO) August 4, 2022

"Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion," read the statement.

It's important to stay hydrated as much as possible and to stay in a cool place. Reminder to never, ever leave people or pets inside parked cars during high temps.

Heat warning for 40 C with humidex today in Toronto. We need to be building a city that can handle this kind of heat. It’s not easy! — Reece Martin (@RM_Transit) August 3, 2022

This is the second time this week a heat-related event has been reported in the city. Toronto has been so hot recently, even a little raccoon took refuge in a neighbourhood pool.