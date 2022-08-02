City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 2 hours ago
special weather statement toronto

It's going to feel like 43 C in Toronto this week

Last week's relief from obscenely hot conditions in Toronto has officially come to an end: The city is currently under alert with dangerously hot temperatures expected throughout Wednesday.

Enivonrment Canada issued a special weather statement for the city and other parts of the Greater Toronto Area on Tuesday, calling for daytime highs of 31-33 degrees Celsius.

The humidex will make these conditions feel even hotter, however – around 43 degrees.

There won't be much relief when the sun goes down either, as the statement states that temperatures on Wednesday night will hover around the 23 degree Celsius point.

The government agency is reminding residents to drink plenty of water throughout the day, to check in on older family members and to take breaks for those working outside.

High temperatures are only expected for Wednesday, which is why a heat warning has not been issued. Heat warnings require hot and humid temperatures to last at least two days.

Thursday will be met with a cold front, bringing temps down to the mid-20s with chances of scattered showers.

Hot temperatures can also bring deteriorating air quality.

Skyler C
