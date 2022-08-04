It's so hot in Toronto a cute raccoon was caught taking a dip in a backyard pool

It is unanimously agreed upon that raccoons are probably the cutest animal in Toronto - but they are even cuter when they go for a swim.

And since temperatures in the city are muggy as heck, it's no surprise a cute little trash panda was caught swimming in a backyard pool.

It is so hot in Toronto even the raccoons are going for a swim - 📹 Maddie https://t.co/3hqA4ordI7 #Toronto pic.twitter.com/OwrZQZiXYj — blogTO (@blogTO) August 4, 2022

Posted by @miagothsboobs on TikTok, a sweet little raccoon was captured going for an afternoon dip in her Toronto pool. The racoon is clearly enjoying itself as it spins around and paddles across the water.

Given that the humidex made temperatures feel around the 40 C mark, the raccoon was probably in dire need of some relief.

Raccoons can swim, but the the TikToker was surprised to spot the critter, noting she had never seen anything like it before.

If you do spot a raccoon in your pool, it is recommended you treat the water immediately as they are known to go to the bathroom in bodies of water.

This isn't the first time (and probably not the last) the critters were spotted across Toronto waters, including one instance in 2020 where a raccoon was spotted floating around a local neighbourhood pool.