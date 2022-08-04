City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto raccoon pool

It's so hot in Toronto a cute raccoon was caught taking a dip in a backyard pool

City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It is unanimously agreed upon that raccoons are probably the cutest animal in Toronto - but they are even cuter when they go for a swim.

And since temperatures in the city are muggy as heck, it's no surprise a cute little trash panda was caught swimming in a backyard pool.

Posted by @miagothsboobs on TikTok, a sweet little raccoon was captured going for an afternoon dip in her Toronto pool. The racoon is clearly enjoying itself as it spins around and paddles across the water.

Given that the humidex made temperatures feel around the 40 C mark, the raccoon was probably in dire need of some relief.

Raccoons can swim, but the the TikToker was surprised to spot the critter, noting she had never seen anything like it before.

If you do spot a raccoon in your pool, it is recommended you treat the water immediately as they are known to go to the bathroom in bodies of water.

This isn't the first time (and probably not the last) the critters were spotted across Toronto waters, including one instance in 2020 where a raccoon was spotted floating around a local neighbourhood pool.

Lead photo by

miagothsboobs
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto was just ranked one of the best cities in the world to live

It's so hot in Toronto a cute raccoon was caught taking a dip in a backyard pool

People in Toronto have some big problems with the new Ontario Place plans

You can now catch a glimpse of the amazing Perseids meteor shower in Toronto

Large fire at restaurant near Toronto shuts down mall

The TTC currently has a ton of job openings for positions that pay over $100k

TTC to close down 4 Toronto subway stations this weekend

Toronto under severe thunderstorm watch as tornadoes threaten the GTA