Someone in Toronto did an impromptu photo shoot with a raccoon

Sometimes when you're a creative person in Toronto, a raccoon ends up being your muse.

Someone gave a local raccoon their 15 minutes of fame recently when they took glam photoshoot-style pictures of the animal outside Union Station and created a TikTok video using them, which quickly shot up in likes and views.

The video, posted by TikTok user @sixalacreme, now has almost 40,000 views and 4,900 likes.

"I have never seen a picture that sums up toronto so perfectly," commented one user. "SOMEONE CALL VOGUE," wrote someone else.

"Sometimes I hate this city but then racoons make me love it all over again," another person commented (too true).

BuzzFeed Canada even commented on the video: "An icon."

The person behind the account, Marine, moved from France to Toronto last summer, and has been using her social media accounts to document her experiences here ever since.

"I went out of Union Station on Sunday evening after the long weekend and saw this raccoon. I started to question myself how did he get there? Did he take the train just like me?" Marine tells blogTO.

"We don't get to see a lot of raccoons back in France so I decided to take some photos. I didn't want to scare him so I stayed a few metres away. And just like that he started to pose for me and put his leg in the air, with the CN Tower in the background I just thought it was iconic."

She also has videos about visiting lots of places in Toronto like MOCA, Sugo, Oretta, The Momo House, Yorkdale and Grazie, and of course lots of videos about her French opinion on Ontario's wine offerings.