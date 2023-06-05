Service on parts of two busy TTC streetcar lines will shut down until fall

Service on a busy corridor of streetcar traffic will shut down until this fall to permit much-needed TTC track work.

Commuters relying on the 504 King and 505 Dundas routes between Parliament Street and Broadview Station will be without the streetcar lines effective June 18, for a project that will inconvenience commuters stretching into November.

The closure will require the suspension of service along streetcar tracks on Broadview Avenue from Danforth Avenue to Gerrard Street East and at Broadview Station. While an obvious inconvenience for commuters, the TTC states that "these improvements are needed so that we can continue to provide service for years to come."

Work is expected to occupy much of the roadway, meaning the TTC will not be covering the route suspension with shuttle buses, instead offering commuters several alternative routes to navigate the out-of-commission stretch.

During the closure, the TTC advises customers to take the 72A Pape bus southbound from Pape Station as an alternate route that will connect to a westbound 504 King streetcar.

Service on the 72A Pape route is being extended via Queen Street East to King Street East and Parliament Street, replacing the 504/505 bus service on Broadview Avenue north of Gerrard Street East. In addition, the TTC is increasing service along the route to accommodate overflow from suspended routes.

Several other alternative routes have been posted by the TTC in an effort to keep the public informed about the coming changes. However, people are already voicing frustration over the planned closure weeks before the construction fences go up.

One concerned transit rider reached out to blogTO, saying, "As if the shuttle buses on queen weren't bad enough. No streetcar service or even shuttle buses on the 504 or 505 along Broadview Ave."

"The 504 is only the busiest streetcar route in the city, I'm sure suspending service beyond parliament will be just fine right."

The message continued, "This will probably impact 501 and 506 diversions that are currently using Broadview as well."