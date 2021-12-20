City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
ttc open windows

Toronto complaining of cold commutes as TTC implements new open window policy

City
Jack Landau
Posted 7 hours ago
The TTC has implemented its latest step to combat rising case counts in Toronto, vehicles going into service with their windows open as of this past weekend to improve ventilation on increasingly packed routes.

Some are welcoming the move to make public transit a little bit safer in the face of the new Omicron threat, but not everyone is happy about having to wait for the TTC in sub-zero temperatures only to board a frigid bus or streetcar.

Twitter has been lit up with a flood of complaints, many passengers seemingly more worried about their own comfort than health or safety.

Of course, there are some more valid concerns, including heightened risks for people who can't afford warm clothing.

One commenter points out that people with existing illness and respiratory issues may not react well to prolonged cold.

Stuart Green, Senior Communications Specialist for the TTC, recognizes that passengers will always have the option to close windows, and hopes that vehicles' heating systems will be able to close some of the comfort gap.

The TTC has been facing pressure from union members and leaders throughout the pandemic, and these same voices are painting this as another misstep.

Like with just about every other public move the transit agency makes, union leaders are using the open windows measure as a springboard to put the heat on TTC executives.

Some riders seem to think little of the latest move, instead pressuring the TTC to focus on enforcing its mask policy.

It may seem tolerable for transit riders on these milder December days, but complaints could get a whole lot louder the next time temperatures dip into the negative double digits.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau

