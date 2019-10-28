City
Becky Robertson
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc electric buses

The TTC is rolling out its new fleet of electric buses

City
Becky Robertson
Posted 25 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Greta Thunburg would be proud of the TTC's latest steps to cut down on its greenhouse gas emissions.

Over the weekend, the commission unveiled the latest model in its fleet of electric buses and put it into service on the 6 Bay route. The bus, manufactured by California-based company Proterra, is one of 60 fully-electric vehicles the TTC plans to have on Toronto roads by early next year — a number that makes the city home to one of the largest "mini-fleets" of ebuses in the continent.

Future purchases of green vehicles will be based on the performance of this new fleet, which is comprised of three different models of ebuses, all of which can last more than 200 km on one charge.

The buses can also serve as "mobile power plants" in emergency power outages.

The Mount Dennis Garage and Arrow Road Bus Division have been appropriately outfitted with charging stations, and the Eglinton Garage will be likewise updated by the end of the year.

The addition of the rechargeable buses is part of the TTC's plan to go greener by reaching 50 per cent zero emissions by 2028-2032 and 100 per cent zero emissions by 2040.

The commission has acquired 255 new Diesel-electric hybrid buses — which use approximately 25 per cent less fuel than its clean diesel vehicles — since last year, and put one other model of fully electric bus in service on the 35 Jane route in June.

It has also installed vegetated "green roofs" and solar reflective "cool roofs" on a number of its stations and bus garages.

Now if we can somehow cut down on those pesky near-daily delays and other service disruptions that the TTC is known for, we'll be golden.

Lead photo by

TTC

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC is rolling out its new fleet of electric buses

There's a huge rally in Toronto over Doug Ford's cuts

It's expected to feel like 19 C in Toronto tomorrow

A car was completely submerged in water because of rain in Mississauga

This is what Toronto's new island will look like

The Toronto Zoo is getting a massive lights show this winter

Fall colours are at their peak in Toronto right now

Toronto just got its first napping studio where you can get beds for 25 minutes