The TTC was total chaos during the afternoon commute in Toronto

The TTC commute this afternoon is somehow more of a nightmare than usual.

A full train was taken out of service, there has been track maintenance and subway stations are overflowing with people.

@TTChelps is there ANY WAY that the ttc can get people where they need to be? today has been so ridiculous with track maintenance and now a power off situation. ttc is going to cost me my job AND my sanity! — K B (@chongablackwell) July 18, 2019

On top of all that, service on Line 1 was halted in both directions from Davisville to Bloor-Yonge due to a power outage.

Unacceptable at rush hour. People can’t get home - buses at 30 minute intervals; Uber skyrocketing at $40 for a 15 min ride. Operational issues? Appalling for a city of this size. Your excuses are laughable and do nothing but prove how inadequate the TTC really is @TTChelps — thebittersweet (@sash_bbb) July 18, 2019

Although shuttle buses are being offered, the sheer volume of people is making for hot, sweaty, angry commuters.

@TTCnotices @TTCnotices is it fair that people stay at the street and not to know when shuttle bus will show up?? pic.twitter.com/ZR9Pg9eBXK — Reza Rad (@rezarostamirad) July 18, 2019

Lines to get on the buses are long.

Joke of a service or the actual absence of such! Figure your sh*t out before you decide to raise the fares #ttc #Toronto #cp24 #cbc pic.twitter.com/780UwCJpCl — Misha (@datasharkie) July 18, 2019

Some customers who already paid their fare were forced to get off the trains, and many are mad they're not being reimbursed.

lmao there’s no service between bloor-yonge and davisville and i already paid my fare. now they just made me get off the train at union and said they don’t know when the next train will be. is the TTC going to reimburse me for my already paid fare and now the uber i’ll need?? — board man (@winemomculture) July 18, 2019

The lights also went out at St. Andrew station.

It seems like this is happening a little too often, and commuters are simply fed up.

The ttc lets me down at least 3 times a week. Not exactly sure what kinda service I'm paying for 😤 — Erika× (@erika_xox) July 18, 2019

Not to mention the lack of air circulation on the platforms as well as on subway cars with no power.

A train full of people is stuck between St. Clair and Davisville with no air conditioning. There are children and seniors here. Your front line staff are left to fend off customers’ ire. GET IT TOGETHER TTC. You should have an evacuation plan for something like this. — Ana Maria Meneses (@Ana_M_Meneses) July 18, 2019

The chaos became so intense that even a fight broke out.

At this point, everyone is really jsut wondering how things could have gotten so disorganized, so fast.