City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
ttc toronto

Major delays on the TTC ruined everyone's morning commute

City
Tanya Mok
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another day, another massive delay on the TTC. 

Nearly the entirety of the Line 1 loop was out of service this morning thanks to signal issues, plunging commuters into a special kind of Toronto hell. 

What started as a closure between Finch and Union stations became a closure between Finch to St. Clair West stations, which thankfully has since been resolved.

Shuttle buses were deployed, which is never a fun way to start the day.

Despite the fact the TTC indicated delays of 15 minutes, it took many way longer than that. Don't be surprised if some of your coworkers are just strolling in now. 

It's pretty common for commuters to leave a TTC ride feeling a little worse for wear.

The past few weeks has been brutal for subway closures, given the nonstop track upgrades that have plagued Line 1. 

The TTC appeared to have been on a pretty good streak, until today. Happy humpday everyone. 

Lead photo by

Kamgminkyoung.mimi

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto is now towing so many cars on Queen Street there's a hashtag for it

Doug Ford wants to give TTC back to the city if it supports his Ontario Line

Major delays on the TTC ruined everyone's morning commute

Toronto is furious the Gardiner Expressway is closed on Thanksgiving weekend

Drake just stopped following Jagmeet Singh on Instagram

Toronto's murder rate reached historic highs last year

Toronto is one of the least happy cities in Canada

Chinese student in Toronto charged after faking his own kidnapping