Major delays on the TTC ruined everyone's morning commute

Another day, another massive delay on the TTC.

UPDATE: We are experiencing major delays, on Line 1 Yonge-University, both ways from St Clair West to Finch while we fix a signal problem at Union Station. — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 9, 2019

Nearly the entirety of the Line 1 loop was out of service this morning thanks to signal issues, plunging commuters into a special kind of Toronto hell.

>TTC signal delays: pic.twitter.com/zn17rTcNdm — Graeme; Unreliable Narrator (@hexagraeme) October 9, 2019

What started as a closure between Finch and Union stations became a closure between Finch to St. Clair West stations, which thankfully has since been resolved.

This is what the TTC feels like at 8am pic.twitter.com/khkgLdqbFl — Daanish Bhatti (@BhattiDaanish) October 9, 2019

Shuttle buses were deployed, which is never a fun way to start the day.

@TTChelps "Delays of up to 15 minutes southbound on line 1" which would explain why it took me an extra 45 minutes to get to work this morning. The best part was the subway breaking so hard 3 people fell and as usual, having no room to move. #ttc #toronto — Brandon Fenton (@BrandonTFenton) October 9, 2019

Despite the fact the TTC indicated delays of 15 minutes, it took many way longer than that. Don't be surprised if some of your coworkers are just strolling in now.

Not sure how a train moving so slow due to signal issues can brake so hard that people fall over and I wrench something in my back. The TTC is magical 🤙 — that kat from pet sematary (@fauxcymophane) October 9, 2019

It's pretty common for commuters to leave a TTC ride feeling a little worse for wear.

I love when I dawdle out of bed and then the TTC has a massive delay that I can blame my late arrival on instead. — Lady Doritos (@knitmeg) October 9, 2019

The past few weeks has been brutal for subway closures, given the nonstop track upgrades that have plagued Line 1.

Wow ttc. You were on a streak of decent service until today's morning commute. Green signal lights mean go, red means stop. Get your ttc rocket services up😶 — sslickess (@sslickess) October 9, 2019

The TTC appeared to have been on a pretty good streak, until today. Happy humpday everyone.