City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 37 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. Shocker! 

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on September 28 and 29 for installation of the Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between St. George and Greenwood stations October 12 and October 13 for track work.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Greenwood stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from September 30 to October 3 for subway corridor maintenance.

Lead photo by

Howard Yang

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The TTC just can't seem to launch its new website

TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Toronto will kick off October with an extreme heat wave

Bizarre interaction between turkey and motorcyclist near Toronto caught on video

Major changes could be on the way for Toronto's Union-Pearson Express

Toronto's most infamous slaughterhouse just had its licence suspended

Toronto is fed up with how long it takes the city to remove dead animals

The Green Party photoshopped a reusable cup and straw into Elizabeth May's hand