TTC subway stations are closing down in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another TTC subway closure. Shocker!

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on September 28 and 29 for installation of the Automatic Train Control signalling system.

Line 1: This weekend, there will be no subway service between Sheppard and St Clair due to ATC signal upgrades. Shuttle buses will run. pic.twitter.com/4y4rnzVE4l — TTC Customer Service (@TTChelps) September 25, 2019

Shuttle buses will operate between the stations. Regular scheduled subway service will resume on Monday morning.

The next scheduled closure will halt weekend service on Line 2 between St. George and Greenwood stations October 12 and October 13 for track work.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Greenwood stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from September 30 to October 3 for subway corridor maintenance.