TTC subway delay causes chaos during afternoon commute

An afternoon TTC subway delay is causing chaos in Toronto right now, and rush hour has only just begun.

The TTC announced this afternoon that there is no service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to a track related issue, and that shuttle buses are running between York Mills and St Clair.

Line 1 Yonge-University: No service between Lawrence and St Clair due to a track related issue. Shuttle buses are running between York Mills and St Clair.https://t.co/NmYvTfo2s9 — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 22, 2019

Unfortunately, as commuters begin to leave work and hoards of people head over to catch their subway ride home, things just keep getting more chaotic.

I don’t know how @TTChelps does it, but they always amaze me with how unorganized they are when it comes to “unexpected closures” that happen quite frequently.... the situation at St.Clair station is hectic and unsafe pic.twitter.com/vHvNRPEoQL — Jeremy Houston (@jeremyhouston_) October 22, 2019

St. Clair station in particular is an absolute mess right now, and some are saying it's so disorganized that it's actually dangerous.

@TTChelps @TTCStuart no organization, no buses, people getting trampled. Real safe transit you guys have going on lmfao — David Ahn (@Dat_Ahn) October 22, 2019

Following the initial announcement, the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account has since reported that TTC Personnel are currently investigating if construction in the area has infiltrated the subway tunnel.

Meanwhile, crowds waiting for shuttle buses at multiple stations are only growing larger and larger.

Many are wondering when service will resume, as the chaos is only likely to increase as rush hour gets underway.

Please provide more details! When will service be back up? Rush hour is starting... — RenRen (@KarKotz) October 22, 2019

Commuters are also saying there aren't enough staff on site to help direct people, which is only making the chaos and confusion worse.

No announcement before the turn stile, so I wasted a fare.



5 people in ttc vests inside the Eglinton station not doing anything.



No one in the bus terminal. When I left the station, there was a sole person outside directing people. — Khuffie (@Khuffie) October 22, 2019

Some are even pointing out the fact that the Raptors' home opener is tonight, so the subway is only going to get busier as the day goes on.

I hope there is not a big game or anything going on downtown that you have been promoting people to take the subway for....... oh yeah nevermind pic.twitter.com/TGOeYgImwm — Lori M (@mumathepuma) October 22, 2019

So if you're about to leave work for the day and you're headed in this direction, I'd suggest steering clear of the subway as there's no word on when the issue will be resolved.