City
Mira Miller
Posted an hour ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC subway delay causes chaos during afternoon commute

An afternoon TTC subway delay is causing chaos in Toronto right now, and rush hour has only just begun. 

The TTC announced this afternoon that there is no service between Lawrence and St. Clair stations due to a track related issue, and that shuttle buses are running between York Mills and St Clair.

Unfortunately, as commuters begin to leave work and hoards of people head over to catch their subway ride home, things just keep getting more chaotic. 

St. Clair station in particular is an absolute mess right now, and some are saying it's so disorganized that it's actually dangerous. 

Following the initial announcement, the TTC Service Alerts Twitter account has since reported that TTC Personnel are currently investigating if construction in the area has infiltrated the subway tunnel. 

Meanwhile, crowds waiting for shuttle buses at multiple stations are only growing larger and larger. 

Many are wondering when service will resume, as the chaos is only likely to increase as rush hour gets underway. 

Commuters are also saying there aren't enough staff on site to help direct people, which is only making the chaos and confusion worse. 

Some are even pointing out the fact that the Raptors' home opener is tonight, so the subway is only going to get busier as the day goes on.

So if you're about to leave work for the day and you're headed in this direction, I'd suggest steering clear of the subway as there's no word on when the issue will be resolved. 

