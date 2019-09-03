PRESTO problems plague the TTC as students head back to school

A system-wide technical issue affecting the TTC's cashless fare payment system is, ironically, making it impossible for commuters to use anything but cash at PRESTO reloading machines this morning.

The Toronto Transit Commission announced the news around 7:30 p.m. on Monday evening as thousands of students prepared for their first day back to school after summer break.

"Attention All Customers: We are currently experiencing technical issues with PRESTO reloading machines credit and debit payments, system wide," read the notice. "PRESTO personnel are currently working on the issue."

TTC customer service officials announced early Tuesday morning that the issues had been resolved, only to backtrack on the statement less than hour later.

And you just said it was resolved? How? Especially if it's still announced it's a system-wide problem? Keep the same answer and don't falsely announce it's fixed until then. It causes too much confusion. #ttc #errors #mistakes #fail #presto — The Rooty's Tweeties (@Rootbrian_) September 3, 2019

As of 9 a.m., nobody could use debit or credit to reload their PRESTO cards.

Those who are out of credits and don't happen to be toting around cash are, essentially, screwed — with one exception.

People who have the Presto app on their Android phones can re-load their cards and then use the credits immediately.

iPhone users, on the other hand, must wait up to two hours to see their credits appear after re-loading, while those who use the service's website to purchase more credits will see their balances refreshed only after 24 hours.

Good thing I just put $6 in my wallet. It is the first day of school for students and back to work for the majority of us, and PRESTO isn't working, I hope these drivers are not rude to people today. Just say the TTC is free because of technically difficulties with Presto #TTC https://t.co/2ITD3OxjbU — J. (@jimmyyadig) September 3, 2019

Commuters who were expecting to top up their accounts this morning are annoyed, and the timing couldn't be worse with so many extra student bodies flooding the subway system.

Cash payments are available at the machines, as TTC spokesperson Stuart Green points out.

"It is only debit and credit functions that are out of service," he wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning. "Presto is working to resolve the issue on the back end of their system."

Adventures on #TTC this morning:



🔹Presto machines not taking debit

🔹Signal issue between 2 east end stations backs up everything to St. George

🔹Followed by service suspension

🔹Did I mention my train is stopped in the middle of the bridge over the DVP



🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃🙃 — jen no 🗡️🖋 (@je_nomad) September 3, 2019

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins wrote similarly that the issue is only with TTC machines and that only the debit and credit payment functions are affected.

"We are working with Moneris to figure out what is wrong," she said to a frustrated customer. "Apparently cash function though is working so you can reload your card using cash."