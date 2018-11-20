The TTC just got a new fleet of buses

Your ride could soon be a bit cleaner and a little more guilt-free.

The TTC rolled out some of its new hybrid-electric buses early this morning, and they're a bit better on the environment than the buses of the past.

New hybrid buses will have USB chargers, information screens. Each bus will save $26,000/per year in fuel costs. #TTC pic.twitter.com/qhPSNwNGx3 — Tammie Sutherland (@citytammie) November 20, 2018

These hybrid vehicles produce power through a combination of an electric motor and an on-board battery.

All the features of the bus will be electric as well, from the air conditioning to the doors.

Each vehicle will also have USB charging ports, information screens, and a sleek new design.

The TTC says the hybrid option is different from a traditional electric bus, as it produces its own energy on-board rather than from being plugged in. Hybrid buses can also store energy when braking or driving downhill.

Fifty-five of these hybrids should hit the streets by the end of this year, with another 200 coming next year. Let's just hope there aren't any delivery delays.