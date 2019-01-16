5 Toronto neighbourhoods on the rise in 2019

Toronto neighbourhoods on the rise this year are city enclaves flexing their muscles when it comes to new developments driving business to their part of town. While there's no shortage of new projects in the city, change is afoot in these neighbourhoods, and in a big way.

Here are some neighbourhoods on the rise in Toronto and just beyond.

The city's fourth Costco on Overlea Boulevard caused pure chaos when it finally opened in July after months of anticipation. On top of that, the Thorncliffe Park Women's Committee scored a Park People grant for their shipping container cafe and are partnering with Sidewalk Labs too.

Sure, Toronto's poshest area has always been a tourist hub of sorts, but there's been fewer and fewer reasons for non-locals to head there, especially with staples moving out of the hood. That'll definitely change with the anticipated arrival of the massive Eataly store this year as well as a huge slate of redevelopment underway.

With the Eglinton Crosstown well underway, this neighbourhood will soon cast off the ghost of Kodak Heights and become the westernmost terminal of the new LRT, a.k.a. the second largest transit hub after Union Station. That, plus construction starts this year on Mount Dennis' monumental net-zero childcare facility—the first in the city.

Family-friendly Leslieville has long been on the up-and-up, but mostly on Queen, Carlaw and Gerrard. These days, Eastern Ave. has been in the spotlight. The Hell's Angels' clubhouse is long gone as is the Weston Bakery. On the way is Wonder Condos, along with GM's huge new Urban Mobility Research Development centre.

Forget downtown Toronto: this 243-acre planned community by the Remington Group has been developing at full speed ahead. At this point the growth is unstoppable, with projects like Gallery Square, the new state-of-the-art Yamaha School, Marriott Markham, and a $100 million movie studio on the way.