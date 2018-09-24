Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
uncle otis toronto

Popular Toronto menswear store Uncle Otis is leaving Yorkville

Fashion & Style
Tanya Mok
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

After 27 years, menswear fixture Uncle Otis is leaving its home in the ultra expensive Yorkville area for one of the least shi-shi neighbourhoods in the city: Chinatown. 

The contemporary men's clothing store, which was opened in 1991 by keyboardist Roger O'Donnell of British band The Cure and has been under the direction Donnell Enns since 2000, will be closing its longtime shop at 26 Bellair St. at the end of this month.

"Yorkville has been very good to us, but we’re really excited about our move to Spadina and the opportunity it brings," said Enns. "The new location has a fresh energy in an area filled with young, creative people."

The brand will be bringing their own designs and international streetwear collections to 329 Spadina Ave., which recently housed Bond Running.

Roughly 700 square-feet larger than the old location, the store known for its stock of high-end cozy chore coats and stylish accessories joins Stussy as yet another well-known streetwear shop to relocate to this historically dense area of stores and restaurants.

The new Uncle Otis will be open to the public on October 4. 

Lead photo by

Uncle Otis

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Fashion & Style

Popular Toronto menswear store Uncle Otis is leaving Yorkville

The top warehouse sales in Toronto this September

Drake takes heat for wearing Hells Angels hoodie

Town Shoes is closing down all of its stores after 66 years in Toronto

Toronto is getting three new Uniqlo stores this fall

The top 10 markets and pop-ups in Toronto this September

Vegan protesters stun shoppers at the Toronto Eaton Centre

Toronto stores will be open until midnight this weekend