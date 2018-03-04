City
markham marriott hotel

Markham is getting a sprawling new hotel

This month, Markham is getting a Marriott hotel that will be the most opulent of its kind in York Region. 

Slated to open in Markham's Remington Development-funded downtown community, the new Toronto Marriott Markham takes the hotel's brand to new heights with an elegant, modern design.

markham mariott torontoCreated by award-winning firm IIBYIV Design and Toronto-based Quadrangle Architects, the sleek new building is part of Mariott Hotels attempt to reinvent its brand.

Features of the hotel include a park area around the hotel, and close proximity to places like York's new university campus, Main Street Unionville and the Pan Am Centre, plus art installations linked to Markham's pedestrian gallery project. 

markham marriott torontoToronto Marriott Markham's standout feature, however, is its 'Greatroom' area that boasts a light installation in the shape of a dragon's tail hand-crafted from glass. 

Inspired by a Chinese constellation, the light will illuminate an area that is foreseen to become the hotel's hub, which will include a bar, restaurant, and a bourbon program.  

markham marriott torontoGuest room designs have been awarded LEED-Silver for sustainability, with views that can oversee the hotel's green roof. 

markham marriott torontoIf chilling in the room isn't your thing, you'll be able to head to the hotel's elevated infinity pool for views from through floor-to-ceiling windows, to shop at fancy stores like Cartier, or dine at restaurants like Ruth's Chris Steak House or chocolatier Cacao 70.  

